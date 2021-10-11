The medical marijuana dispensary is Trulieve’s 94 th in the state of Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), the largest multi-state operator (MSO) in the United States today announced the reopening of a dispensary in Longwood, Florida . The location is Trulieve’s 94 th in the state of Florida and was formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

The new dispensary supports Trulieve’s goal of expanding and ensuring direct, reliable access to medical cannabis across its home state of Florida . It joins the Company’s 93 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide, including several in nearby Orlando , Deltona , and Kissimmee .

Trulieve invites the community to join in celebrating the reopening of this dispensary with all-day deals and swag giveaways. All patients, from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community, will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new Longwood dispensary on opening day.

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Longwood Dispensary Reopening

WHERE : 182 W. State Road 434, Suite 1016 & 1020

WHEN : Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9:00 am

The reopening follows the Company’s October 1, 2021 announcement of its closing the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve. The Company will continue to reopen locations in Florida throughout the month of October.

In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers statewide home delivery, convenient online ordering and in-store pickup.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

