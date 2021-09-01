Trulieve Brings Medical Cannabis to Oviedo

Florida’s largest cannabis company opens 91 st dispensary in the Sunshine State

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company based in the United States today announced the opening of a brand new dispensary in Oviedo, Florida .

The new dispensary is Trulieve’s 91 st location in Florida . As part of the grand opening, Trulieve will host local food trucks and feature brand partner giveaways. The dispensary will begin serving customers on Thursday, September 2 at 9:00am . The Oviedo dispensary joins nearby locations in Winter Park and Longwood .

To commemorate the grand opening, all patients — from those new to Trulieve to the dedicated Trulieve community — will be eligible for a 25% in-store discount at the new dispensaries on opening day.

ANNOUNCING : Trulieve Oviedo Grand Opening

WHERE : 7505 Red Bug Lake Road, Spaces 1025, 1029, 1033, Oviedo FL 32765

WHEN : Thursday, September 2 , at 9:00 a.m.

Trulieve invites the Oviedo community to join the Grand Opening festivities, which will include giveaways, swag from vendor partner Sunshine Cannabis, custom t-shirt screen printing with St. Petersburg -based Craft Tee, and complimentary Sonny’s BBQ for the first 250 patients.

“Trulieve is committed to ensuring medical cannabis patients across Florida have safe, reliable access to the medications they rely on,” said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. “Our Oviedo team is well-trained, educated, and ready to serve patients. We view every new store opening as an opportunity to further connect with the community.”

In stores and online, patients will find Florida’s largest selection of THC and CBD products in a variety of delivery methods, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. Trulieve also offers home delivery statewide for patients and convenient in-store pickup at each of its 88 dispensaries in Florida .

To assist patients with ordering, Trulieve’s entire catalog of products is available for online orders, with in-store pickup or statewide home delivery options available depending on patient preference. Additionally, Trulieve offers complimentary 30-minute virtual consultations with a Trulieve consultant to help navigate questions on products, devices, or review their doctor’s recommendation. Appointments can be made on Trulieve’s website and are open to all patients, whether starting their journey with medical cannabis or those with experience looking for alternative treatment options.

Trulieve continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remains committed to slowing the spread in our communities. The Company has reinstated “Designated Care Time” for immunocompromised patients in which the first half hour after dispensaries open is reserved for this higher-risk patient population to shop safely. The company also offers delivery to all patients across the state of Florida . Delivery is free for patients age 65+ and currently offered at a reduced rate to all other patients.

In addition to rigorous cleaning and safety protocols, Trulieve requires all employees to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. We ask all patients and caretakers to wear face coverings while shopping with us and have made them available in all locations.

For more information, please visit www.Trulieve.com .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-brings-medical-cannabis-to-oviedo-301367877.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.