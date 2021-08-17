Trulieve Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Multi-state cannabis company expands executive leadership team with appointment of Chief Technology Officer, Nilyum Jhala, adding breadth of Fortune 500 experience in I.T. leadership, retail system innovation, and industry-leading digital transformations

Trulieve Cannabis Corp . (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced it has named Nilyum Jhala to serve as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jhala, who previously served as Vice President of Global and Digital Technology at Hallmark Cards, Inc. brings more than two decades of experience in technology leadership and digital transformation results in multinational retail and wholesale environments.

At Hallmark, Jhala led a large, geographically diverse team with more than 200 technology professionals across North America , Asia , South America and Eastern Europe , ensuring the end-to-end optimization of D2C, B2B2C, traditional retail and wholesale channels. He was responsible for the company’s global consumer experience transformation, encompassing more than 50,000 retail rooftops in addition to all digital aspects of Hallmark.com, resulting in over 100% digital growth for the company in 2020. Prior to joining Hallmark, Nilyum served as Division Vice President for Family Dollar, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. Previously, he has also led IT transformation and roadmap initiatives for both Lowe’s and Office Depot.

CEO Kim Rivers commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Nilyum to Trulieve’s executive team. His track record of success in global retail organizations and his expertise in complex systems architecture will support Trulieve’s continued exponential growth, ensure efficiencies across the enterprise as we scale, and enhance the exceptional customer service that Trulieve is known for.

Jhala, who will be responsible for leading the Company’s end-to-end information technology strategy and development, shared, “I see tremendous opportunity for Trulieve to become the cannabis industry’s leading data-driven operator, and I’m excited to join its highly-talented leadership team to accelerate our position as the most efficient and most profitable MSO in the United States .”

Jhala, who will be based in Tallahassee and report to the CEO, holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communications with Honors from Barkatullah University, India and a Master of Science in Computer and Information Systems from the University of South Alabama , where he was named graduate student of the year. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Asian American Professionals and has shared his expertise as a Faculty Member at Strayer University since 2009, teaching software engineering and data warehousing.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is primarily a vertically integrated “seed-to-sale” company in the U.S. and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida . Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida , as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also holds licenses to operate in California , Massachusetts , Pennsylvania , Connecticut , and West Virginia . Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF.

To learn more about Trulieve, visit www.Trulieve.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the ‎content of this news release.‎

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company and statements with regard to the Report and the Company’s response thereto. Words such as “expects”, “continue”, “will”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein, including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in the Company’s filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

