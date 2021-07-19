TransCanna Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce that it has achieved a major milestone: the completion of Phase 1 Construction at its 196,000 square foot facility on Daly Avenue in Modesto, California.The massive facility serves as the platform from which TransCanna has begun servicing all aspects of the $9B California cannabis market from seed to sale.”This achievement is the game changing milestone that our …

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a major milestone: the completion of Phase 1 Construction at its 196,000 square foot facility on Daly Avenue in Modesto, California.

The massive facility serves as the platform from which TransCanna has begun servicing all aspects of the $9B California cannabis market from seed to sale.

“This achievement is the game changing milestone that our shareholders have been waiting for since we first purchased the facility in April 2019,” said Bob Blink, Company CEO. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new era for TransCanna – we have increased our cultivation capacity by 400% and laid the ground-work to serve larger customers and new markets throughout the state.”

Major achievements of Phase 1 included: the completion of five cultivation rooms spanning 22,500 square feet; 8,000 square feet of processing space for drying, curing and semi-automated trimming; a 6,000 square foot packaging area with space for automated scaling, pouching, and sealing activities; 11,000 square feet of climate-controlled storage space for bulk and retail-ready finished goods; and 7,000 square feet of a secure, enclosed transportation vehicle loading bay area.

The Company launched in-house indoor cultivation, 3rd party distribution services and crop management services out of the Daly Facility while the final stretches of construction were being carried out. Nursery and cultivation activities at TransCanna‘s smaller Jerusalem Facility continued for the duration of the Daly Facility build-out and it will continue to operate at full capacity into the future.

Plants are scheduled to go into the remaining cultivation rooms starting next weekend, and each of the five rooms are on target to bear harvest this fiscal year.

“Getting Daly up and running has been an ambitious and incredibly worthwhile undertaking,” said Mr. Blink. “We are now equipped to significantly scale our cultivation output and service other growers with our processing, packaging and distribution capabilities.”

Phase 2 Construction, which will begin in Q4, and will include the build-out of four more cultivation rooms (for a total of nine cultivation rooms at Daly) a manufacturing area, and enhancements to the processing and distribution areas.

“Completing Phase 1 is the triumph we have all been working towards, and I want to acknowledge our entire team for working so tirelessly and diligently for continuing to build our business during this intense transition period,” said Mr. Blink. “The completion of Phase 1 means we now have the robust infrastructure in place to serve our industry across multiple verticals.”

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries.

TransCanna‘s wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California’s authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new cultivation facility in Daly, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

