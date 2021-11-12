TerrAscend Corp. (“TerrAscend” or the “Company”) (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it has received the requisite minority shareholder approval at a special meeting, held November 11, 2021 for the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding securities of Gage Growth Corp. (“Gage”) (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator (the “Transaction”).

The resolution put forth to shareholders at the meeting in respect of the Transaction was approved by approximately 99.78% of the votes cast by TerrAscend minority shareholders. The resolution required the approval of a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, excluding those of the interested parties, as set out in TerrAscend’s management information circular dated October 4, 2021 .

Jason Wild , Executive Chairman of TerrAscend stated “On behalf of the entire TerrAscend team, I’d like to thank our shareholders for the strong support they have shown for the proposed acquisition of Gage Cannabis, one of the most influential and innovative brands in the United States .”

Gage separately announced that it has received the requisite shareholder approval for the Transaction at a special meeting of the Gage shareholders also held on November 11, 2021 .

Completion of the Transaction remains conditional on the approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions. Following completion of the Transaction, TerrAscend intends to cause Gage shares to be de-listed from the Canadian Stock Exchange and applications will be made for it to cease to be a reporting issuer with the relevant securities regulatory authorities.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates an award-winning chain of The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the East and West coasts. TerrAscend’s best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use market. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

