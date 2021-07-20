PED launches its propriety CannDeliv technology in BC, a software delivery solution allowing BC dispensaries to enhance their B2C distribution channels and customer service strategiesWorld-Class Extractions Inc. is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, is rolling out its robust, proprietary technology platform – CannDeliv – …

World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (“Company” or “World-Class”), is pleased to report that its subsidiary, Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. (“Pineapple Express Delivery” or “PED”), a company in which World-Class has a controlling interest, is rolling out its robust, proprietary technology platform – CannDeliv – in British Columbia. PED has entered into a licensing agreement (“Licensing Agreement”) with City Cannabis Corp. (“City Cannabis”) to facilitate City Cannabis’ B2C sales

Pineapple Express Delivery is a leading logistics technology company: its delivery platform, CannDelivis currently integrated with e-commerce platforms like Dutchie, Buddi, and Shopify. PED previously entered into a licensing agreement in Ontario to provide software and support services to an arm’s length party, and PED is now expanding its technology footprint into British Columbia.

Under the License Agreement, Pineapple Express Delivery provides City Cannabis with integration through API, delivery program development, support, access, and driver training services for its robust CannDeliv proprietary software. The CannDeliv platform will allow City Cannabis’s employee drivers to deliver its retail cannabis products efficiently and effectively to customers from three dispensaries in British Columbia. PED’s CannDeliv technology and focusses on enabling safe and easy cannabis delivery securely and in full compliance with provincial and federal regulations, while providing dedicated dispatching, real-time track-and-trace chain of custody, proof of delivery and signature capture, real-time status-driven customer tracking page, customer notifications via SMS, customer care and driver support.

Pineapple Express Delivery’s Support Program for City Cannabis alleviates the strain a delivery program can put on dispensaries by handling the details that help to maintain their license and comply with regulations, while not compromising on the customer or retail experience. Alex Orantes, Senior Operations Manager for City Cannabis Co. says; ‘Pineapple Express, and their onboarding team, have been nothing but helpful, quick and reliable when it came to launching our delivery program at all 3 of our Vancouver City Cannabis Co. locations, in less than a month. With their great customer support team on our side, we’re excited to continue providing our excellent customer experience inside and outside of our store.’

Randy Rolph, CEO of Pineapple Express Delivery stated, “We are pleased to help City Cannabis realize their delivery program as we expand into British Columbia. Our support offerings for Retailers, Drivers, and Customers makes it easy for BC Retailers to deliver their products just as compliantly as we do in other provinces, to their customers and continue focusing on the in-store experience. Our CannDeliv software is scalable to support delivery footprint across Vancouver and all of BC, and we are excited to demonstrate with City Cannabis how Pineapple Express Delivery’s agility in this ever-changing market supports world-class delivery experiences for dispensaries and customers alike.”

PED’s logistics and delivery services include medical and recreational cannabis delivery in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan – and now British Columbia – and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. Collaborating with innovative and world-class technology companies like Shopify and Dutchie enables Pineapple Express to provide leading-edge delivery capabilities and support as the cannabis market matures. Pineapple Express Delivery’s clients include Shoppers Drug Mart / Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™, Spectrum Therapeutics, the medical division of Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED)(NYSE:CGC), The Saskatoon Co-operative Association Ltd. (Liquor Division) and CannTrust Inc. to their estoraTM medical cannabis patients.

About Pineapple Express Delivery Inc.

Pineapple Express Delivery’s management team has over 10 years of experience offering same-day 60-minute delivery services in multiple industries across Canada with a record breaking 40,000 deliveries per month. Pineapple Express Delivery offers a personalized experience for its customers and has established in-depth security and delivery protocols to facilitate same-day delivery of medical and recreational cannabis across the country. Pineapple Express Delivery has been providing a same day delivery option to the legal Cannabis Industry from October 17th, 2018 and has provincial offices set up across Canada. Pineapple Express Delivery is a subsidiary of World-Class Extractions Inc. For more information please visit https://pineappleexpressdelivery.com/.

About City Cannabis Corp.

City Cannabis is a premier cannabis retailer recently acquired by Wildflower Brands and holds three City of Vancouver licenses to sell cannabis and four licenses in the Province of B.C. City Cannabis has been profitably operating various dispensaries in Vancouver since Vancouver commenced licensing

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a focus on the evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to deploy and manage custom-built extraction centres utilizing its custom systems, technology, and processes to efficiently produce high-quality cannabis and hemp concentrates and end-products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and the ability of Pineapple Express Delivery to expand its delivery services and to provide discrete shipment of products. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

