Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. (“Nextleaf Labs”) has shipped a reorder of Glacial Gold™ CBD and THC products to the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (“LDB”), the sole wholesale distributor of non-medical cannabis in British Columbia.

The LDB quickly sold out of Glacial Gold™ products, with a reorder for all seven SKUs within 48 hours of the first products landing.

“We are grateful for the support shown by retailers and adult-use consumers for the re-launch of Glacial Gold™,” said Paul Pedersen, co-founder and CEO at Nextleaf. “We are excited about the opportunity to validate Nextleaf’s patented high-efficiency ingredient processing technology by offering consumers better value compared to competing vape and oil products.”

The Glacial Gold™ brand is being positioned as a price-point and value leader in the vape and distilled oils categories and can be purchased through local B.C. retailers and online through the LDB at its B.C. Cannabis Store website.

Glacial Gold™ CBD and THC vapes and oils

“The initial response to the launch of Glacial Gold™ products from retailers and consumers in our B.C. backyard has been extremely encouraging,” said Emma Andrews, Director of Marketing at Nextleaf. “Glacial Gold’s reputation in B.C. and nationally is being affirmed through early feedback and metrics, and we are excited to restock retailers and consumers with high-quality products at accessible prices. We’re clear on our commitment to honour the roots of the brand through unparalleled value.”

Nextleaf Receives Authorization for Sales in the Province of Saskatchewan

Nextleaf is pleased to announce the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, the provincial regulator responsible for permitting and monitoring the operation of local cannabis wholesalers and retailers in Saskatchewan, has authorized the Company to supply Glacial Gold™ CBD and THC products directly to the province’s retail and wholesale markets.

The model in Saskatchewan is unique as it allows for both the sale and distribution of cannabis products by the private sector. Consumers in the province can look forward to the launch of Glacial Gold™ as a price-point and value leader in distillate-focused product categories.

Glacial Gold™ distillate is produced through the Company’s patented, automated closed-loop, chilled-alcohol extraction plant at Nextleaf Labs, a Health Canada licensed processing facility. Nextleaf’s proprietary technology efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in B.C. and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabis distillate at an industrial scale.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids. Nextleaf supplies cannabis ingredients to its wholesale customers and distributes consumer products under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold™. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology and differentiated cannabinoid-based formulations through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 16 U.S. patents and has been issued over 80 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

