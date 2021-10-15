Matica Announces Share Consolidation

Matica Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a director’s resolution, the Company will be consolidating its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of every thirty old Common Shares being consolidated into one new Common Share . Any fractional shares remaining after giving effect to the Share Consolidation will be cancelled.As a result, the outstanding Common Shares of the Company will …

Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a director’s resolution, the Company will be consolidating its issued and outstanding share capital on the basis of every thirty (30) old Common Shares being consolidated into one (1) new Common Share (the “Share Consolidation”). Any fractional shares remaining after giving effect to the Share Consolidation will be cancelled.

As a result, the outstanding Common Shares of the Company will be reduced to approximately 10,712,484. The Company has no other securities outstanding.

New ISIN: CA9534001081

New CUSIP: 953400108

About Matica

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, West Island Culture is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. Matica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and West Island, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and West island intend on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.

For More information on our cannabis brands please visit go-ouest.ca and citoyencannabis.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Matica Enterprises INC.

Boris Ziger

Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman

The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.

For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:

Telephone: 416-304-9935

E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com

Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.

