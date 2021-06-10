Love Hemp Group PLC one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Martin as Chief Operating Officer, Anna Legge as Chief Communications Officer and Martin Healy as Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately James Martin has over 15 years’ experience driving large-scale strategic operational excellence and business transformation programmes across a number of …

Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Martin as Chief Operating Officer, Anna Legge as Chief Communications Officer and Martin Healy as Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately

James Martin has over 15 years’ experience driving large-scale strategic operational excellence and business transformation programmes across a number of industries, including fast moving consumer goods, technology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare. James has previously worked for companies such as Shell, Vodafone, GlaxoSmithKline, and PwC. James joins the team full-time in the role of Chief Operating Officer to implement the brand’s global strategy and manage the Company’s growth strategy.

Anna Legge is a corporate communications and investor relations specialist with a strong background in capital markets. Anna was previously Director of Communications of London and Toronto listed SolGold plc. Prior to that, Anna worked at a large international communications agency advising companies such as Mulberry, Centrica, Bunnings and UP Global Sourcing. As Chief Communications Officer, Anna will develop and manage all external stakeholder engagement including investor relations, corporate media communications and environmental, social and governance reporting.

Martin Healy brings 15 years’ experience from the sports, media and entertainment industries, creating and developing international commercial relationships. Martin was previously Head of Advertising Sales and Partnerships at The Walt Disney Group and, prior to that, Commercial Director for ESPN in the Middle East. In his role at Love Hemp, Martin will drive the Company’s international growth and commercial relationships, allowing Adam Pritchard, Chief Commercial Officer, to focus on further expanding the Company’s established UK market presence.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group commented: ‘I am excited to welcome James, Anna and Martin to the growing senior management team at Love Hemp Group. They each bring significant experience in their respective fields of expertise, with the ability to execute the dynamic and impactful strategies required to grow the Love Hemp brand and our investment profile. Our ability to continually attract talent of this calibre is testament to our already established market presence and our significant growth potential. Love Hemp Group is at a pivotal point in the Company’s development as we move towards a main market listing on the London Stock Exchange. This important step will better reflect our profile and ambitions. We are creating the foundations to build our brand internationally and increase the Company’s corporate profile.’

About Love Hemp Group

Love Hemp Group is one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company’s range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland and Barrett, Boots, Ocado and Sainsbury’s. Traded on the AQSE Growth Market (AQSE:LIFE), the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group PLC, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the ‘best in class’ CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

