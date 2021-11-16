The largest and most important Psychedelic Medicine Conference in the Southern HemisphereLobe Sciences Ltd. today announced that it is a Major Supporter of the upcoming International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness taking place November 17-20, 2021.Mind Medicine Australia will hold a two-day online International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness in November 2021 bringing …

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: LOBEF) (“Lobe” or the “Company”) today announced that it is a Major Supporter of the upcoming International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness taking place November 17-20, 2021.

Mind Medicine Australia (“MMA”) will hold a two-day online International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness in November 2021 (the “Summit”), bringing together clinicians, scientists, academics, mental and public health professionals, philanthropists, investors, Government, law and policy leaders, business, industry, insurers, consumers, and other interested stakeholders. The Summit will provide the opportunity to learn from the global leaders in the psychedelic renaissance including Dr. Rick Doblin (USA), Professor Roland Griffiths (USA), Professor David Nutt (UK), Dr. Gabor Mate (Canada), Professor Robin Carhart-Harris (UK), Dr Alberto Villoldo (USA) and other thought leaders like Johann Hari.

The event will also feature a two-day pre-Summit Introductory Workshop Program (November 17-18) led by Nigel Denning, Dr. Tra-ill Dowie with world-leading therapist trainer Dr. Bill Richards (USA) from Johns Hopkins University. It is for anyone with an interest in the topic and who is considering further development of their current therapeutic skills or who are eager to gain a detailed understanding of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of mental illness.

Philip Young CEO & Director of Lobe Sciences stated, “We are very happy to partner with Mind Medicine Australia by sponsoring this conference and exploring further collaborations as they seek to bring the reality of psychedelic medicine to medical practitioners and their patients in Australia.”

Executive Director of MMA Tania de Jong AM says, “There is a massive renaissance of interest in these medicines, especially now. When we started MMA there was just one commercial start-up globally; now there are new companies launching weekly. With accelerating mental illness across the community due to the Covid-19 crisis we simply do not have the tools to heal the millions who are suffering. These medicines provide potential for healing for those who have tried multiple different treatments, often over decades, without success. We are very excited to hear from the world class leaders at our Global Summit. They will share valuable insights, data and science, and educate practitioners, consumers, insurers, investors, business, industry, government, academics and the broader community about this rapidly emerging field.”

Ilan Hayman, Operations Manager of Mind Medicine Australia and Advisory Board Member of Lobe Sciences said, “Our program features a world class line-up of talks, workshops, hot spots, panel conversations and creative moments. The International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness is an excellent educational opportunity to gain an in-depth understanding of this long-overdue innovation in mental healthcare. Both MDMA and psilocybin assisted therapies have been shown to be successful in treating depression, social anxiety in autistic adults, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), end-of-life stress and anxiety and addiction. They are now being trialed for anorexia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and dementia, among many other conditions. I am very happy that Lobe has partnered with Mind Medicine Australia as we seek to expand the treatment options available to medical practitioners and their patients to treat a range of chronic mental health conditions.”

For information and to register for the International Summit on Psychedelic Therapies for Mental Illness and the Psychedelic Therapist Introductory Workshop, please visit: https://summit.mindmedicineaustralia.org/.

About Mind Medicine Australia

Mind Medicine Australia was founded by social entrepreneurs Peter Hunt AM and Tania de Jong AM following their successful experience setting up other charities and working with people diagnosed with a mental illness. It is an Australian registered charity (with DGR 1 status) seeking to broaden the treatment paradigm available to medical practitioners and their patients and improve treatment effectiveness by establishing, safe, accessible and effective Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in Australia to help prevent further suffering and suicides caused by mental illness. MMA’s focus in wholly clinical.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

