IIROC Trading Halt – KBEV
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Koios Beverage Corp.
CSE Symbol: KBEV
All Issues: No
Reason: Cease Trade Order
Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
