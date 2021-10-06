IIROC Trading Halt – KBEV

Cannabis

October 6th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Koios Beverage Corp.

CSE Symbol: KBEV

All Issues: No

Reason: Cease Trade Order

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/06/c2813.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

