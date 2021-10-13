IIROC Trade Resumption – KBEV
Trading resumes in:
Company: Koios Beverage Corp.
CSE Symbol: KBEV
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
