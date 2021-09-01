Cannabis

IIROC Trade Resumption – GAGE

- September 1st, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: Gage Growth Corp.

CSE Symbol: GAGE

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/01/c1279.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

