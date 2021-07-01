Cannabis

Curaleaf to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

- July 1st, 2021

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on August 9, 2021 . Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the …

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after market close on August 9, 2021 .

Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company’s operational and financial highlights.

Event:

Curaleaf Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Monday, August 9, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

+1-888-317-6003 (U.S.), +1-866-284-3684 (Canada) or +1-412-317-6061 (International)

Passcode:

1222509

Webcast:

https://ir.curaleaf.com/events

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 16, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), +1-855-669-9658 ( Canada ) or +1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering replay pin number: 10158196.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 107 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and more than 30 processing sites, employing over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP Head of IR & Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

