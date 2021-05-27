Cannabis

Curaleaf Announces June Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

- May 27th, 2021

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ( CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF ) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Curaleaf executive management will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during June 2021 :

  • Craig-Hallum’s 18 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
    June 2, 2021
    Curaleaf management will be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
  • Piper Sandler’s 41 st Annual Consumer Marketplace Conference
    June 3, 2021
    Executive Vice Chairman, Joseph Lusardi , will be participating in a U.S. MSO panel hosted by Piper Sandler Equity Analyst Michael Lavery ( 4:00pm 4:45pm ). Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
  • Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference
    June 3, 2021
    Curaleaf International CEO, Antonio Costanzo , will participate in a panel entitled “The Companies Driving International Awareness & Expansion” ( 1:15pm 2:00pm ).
  • Stifel GMP’s 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
    June 8, 2021
    Curaleaf management will be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.
  • Oppenheimer’s 21 st Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference
    June 15-16, 2021
    Executive Chairman, Boris Jordan , will be participating in a fireside chat with Oppenheimer Equity Analyst Rupesh Parikh on June 15 ( 10:45am 11:25am ). Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor one-on-one and group meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts, please visit Curaleaf’s IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 106 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 4,800 team members. Curaleaf International, is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP, Head of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

