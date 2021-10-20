Cronos Group Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, the first cannabis edible of its kind in Canada to feature THC and cultured cannabigerol from fermentation in a sweet, delicious gummy for adult consumers. As the only cannabis gummy in Canada to feature cultured CBG, one of many rare cannabinoids found in small quantities within the cannabis plant, this …

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos Group” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummy, the first cannabis edible of its kind in Canada to feature THC and cultured cannabigerol (“CBG”) from fermentation in a sweet, delicious gummy for adult consumers. As the only cannabis gummy in Canada to feature cultured CBG, one of many rare cannabinoids found in small quantities within the cannabis plant, this gummy is formulated to deliver a happy and relaxed experience.

SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummies come in a Pineapple Starfruit flavor and feature the same dual flavor combination and flavor masking technology that have made SOURZ™ gummies one of the best-selling cannabis edibles in Canada.

SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss 2:1 THC|CBG gummies are now available in the following format in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Pineapple Starfruit – (2:1 THC|CBG) 10 mg THC & 5 mg CBG per package Each package contains 2 gummies



“Today we mark an incredible achievement for Cronos Group and the cannabis industry at large with the launch of the first cannabis edible in Canada to feature cultured CBG. This new product is truly a breakthrough in cannabis innovation,” said Kurt Schmidt, President and CEO, Cronos Group. “We are delivering on our ultimate goal to introduce exceptional products that will unlock the full potential of cannabis and we look forward to bringing more rare cannabinoids to market under the SPINACH FEELZ™ sub-brand.”

The Spinach™ brand’s breakthrough new platform and sub-brand, SPINACH FEELZ™, plans to produce a full line of cannabis products, which will prominently feature rare cannabinoids in a wide range of product formats, designed to deliver unique and enhanced experiences made possible through proprietary blends of rare cannabinoids alongside more common cannabinoids, like THC and CBD. Each product will be formulated to help adult consumers, “Feelz. The Way You Want.”

The SPINACH FEELZ™ Chill Bliss gummy is Cronos Group’s first consumer product created through the Company’s partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks (“Ginkgo”). Cronos Group and Ginkgo recently announced the achievement of the first target productivity milestone in this partnership, with CBG as the first cultured cannabinoid to be successfully produced at commercial scale.

For more information and availability, please visit https://spinachcannabis.com/edibles .

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group is an innovative global cannabinoid company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group is committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos Group is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos Group’s portfolio includes PEACE NATURALS ™, a global wellness platform, two adult-use brands, COVE ™ and Spinach ™, and three U.S. hemp-derived CBD brands, Lord Jones ™, Happy Dance ™ and PEACE+ ™. For more information about Cronos Group and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include the Company’s goal of introducing exceptional products that will unlock the full potential of cannabis and its intention to bring more rare cannabinoid products to market; the Company’s intention to produce a full line of cannabis products prominently featuring rare cannabinoids in a wide range of product formats; the Company’s expectations regarding the potential success of, and the costs and benefits associated with its partnership with Ginkgo; the Company’s intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021, each of which have been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar , respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

