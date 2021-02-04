David Elsley President & CEO, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL), shares his company’s story in an interview with TMX Group.

The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html .

About Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for inflammatory heart disease. The company has received approval to commence a Phase II/III clinical trial investigating its product, CardiolRx, in COVID-19 patients with history of cardiovascular disease. CardiolRx is a pharmaceutically produced, GMP certified, THC free ( https://www.cardiolrx.com/

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income.

