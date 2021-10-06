TheNewswire – October 6 th 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is pleased to report, that through its wholly owned subsidiary Eversea, the launch of a Chinese social media promotion program and the development of a line of products for distribution in the USA and through OrgHive in China. The products include the company’s proprietary organically produced and FDA NDI #861 approved Omega-3 as the foundation for the …

TheNewswire – October 6 th 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. ( “ Solarvest ”, or the “Company” ) (TSXV:SVS), is pleased to report, that through its wholly owned subsidiary Eversea, the launch of a Chinese social media promotion program and the development of a line of products for distribution in the USA and through OrgHive in China. The products include the company’s proprietary organically produced and FDA NDI #861 approved Omega-3 as the foundation for the entire range of products. The four new blended powder products are Daily Omega, Stamina, Recovery and Vision. All are formulated to supplement the essential daily Omega-3 requirement with added functional organic ingredients. For example, Stamina includes ingredients that are known to dilate blood vessels, an effect that can lower blood pressure and increase exercise time to task failure. Recovery includes ingredients that, in addition to Omega-3, are known to reduce inflammation. The company will also launch its children’s organically certified dried fruit gummy in China. These products are ideal for the approximate 300 million Chinese middle-class consumers who are driven to imported and organically certified products. These products assuage their concerns about locally produced products and food due to soil contamination and overuse of agriculture chemicals.



Orghive uses Blockchain technology to give customers conformation that the certification “organic” have actually been approved by regulators – not counterfeit. In China, the misuse of the qualifying term “organic” has made consumers wary of the classification. This technology will allow them to purchase organic products with instant mobile verification knowing they have been properly approved by reputable organic certifiers. In North America some of the largest platforms do not protect consumers from any company using “organic” as their search terms for their Omega-3 products. The OrgHive platform goes a long way to correct this confidence deficit through blockchain technology for its customers.

About OrgHive:

The OrgHive organic community has garnered 23 million unique users since inception last year. They provide organic related content to consumers online and have developed a blockchain-based verification system for organic products that are purchased throughout mainland China. Furthermore, the platform developed by OrgHive will reach organic consumers beyond China, including those located in other parts of Asia.

About Solarvest

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully developed, patented and produced the world’s only plant-based organic certified Omega-3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient. The company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

For further information contact:

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

