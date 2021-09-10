Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – September 10, 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. held its annual general meeting of shareholders on Wednesday, September 8. A total of 19,294,920 common shares were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the Meeting. – The number of Directors for the Company was set at three . – The three members elected to the Board of …

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire – September 10, 2021 Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (“ Solarvest ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV:SVS) held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “ Meeting ”) on Wednesday, September 8. A total of 19,294,920 common shares (representing 34.87% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company) were represented at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company (the “ Shareholders ”) voted in favor of all items of business put forth at the Meeting.

– The number of Directors for the Company was set at three (3). – The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: Gerri Greenham, William Cheliak and Gregory Drohan. – ArsenaultBestCameronEllis, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. – The Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved and ratified.

About Solarvest:

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. is an algae biologics company whose production platform provides it with an extremely flexible system capable of producing numerous products from Omega 3 fatty acids to human therapeutic proteins. The company has successfully developed, patented and produced the world’s only plant-based organic certified Omega -3 to satisfy the substantial demand for this essential nutrient. The company has also initiated a program for the expression of CBD and THC to be produced in GMP fermentation facilities.

For further information contact:

Email: invest@solarvest.ca

