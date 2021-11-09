Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods will now be sold through Sealand Quality FoodsSealand Quality Foods is offering a variety box of NATERA Plant-Based Burgers, Chick-un Kiev, Chick-un Cutlets and Sweet Chill Chick-un Tenders to their customer base. Sealand Quality Foods has been servicing Canadians from coast to coast for over 35 years and are the largest company …

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (“Naturally Splendid“, “NSE” or “the Company”) (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods will now be sold through Sealand Quality Foods

Sealand Quality Foods is offering a variety box of NATERA Plant-Based Burgers, Chick-un Kiev, Chick-un Cutlets and Sweet Chill Chick-un Tenders to their customer base. Sealand Quality Foods has been servicing Canadians from coast to coast for over 35 years and are the largest company of its kind in Canada.

Offering a uniquely personalized shopping concept is a perfect fit for NATERA Plant Based Foods. Sealand Quality Foods delivers, individual right-sized portions of products directly to the customer’s door. Their unique business model provides old-fashioned home delivery with modern-day sophistication.

Sealand Quality Foods President, Mr. Joe Bailey states, “NATERA’s Plant-Based foods meets our high standards of taste and quality which we are proud to serve our customers. The unique, innovating and refreshing selections, combined with superior quality and value, addresses the needs of our customers. Sealand continues to offer premium high-quality meat and seafood products. However, we recognize that more and more consumers are requesting plant-based alternatives to their regular protein choices. Sealand Quality Foods is pleased to work with the team at Naturally Splendid introducing plant-based proteins to our loyal customer base.”

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, “Since meeting and working with Joe, we knew that Sealand Quality Foods personalized sale and delivery model, with the importance they put on the high-quality products and service, was a perfect fit us. Consumer buying trends continue to evolve from traditional retail locations to on-line and home delivery services. The home delivery services that Sealand is on point with this trend, and we look forward to providing Sealand consumers with our NATERA Plant Based Foods.”

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-465-0548 (ext. 105)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP – TSX Venture; NSPDF – OTCQB; 50N – Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail : info@naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid‘s control including, Naturally Splendid‘s ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/671867/NATERA-Plant-Based-Foods-Offered-at-Sealand-Quality-Foods