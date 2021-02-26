IIROC Trading Halt – SONA
The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Sona Nanotech Inc. CSE Symbol: SONA All Issues: No Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 3:09:44 PM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all …
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
