IIROC Trade Resumption – SONA
Trading resumes in:
Company: Sona Nanotech Inc.
CSE Symbol: SONA
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 09:55:32 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
