IIROC Trade Resumption – RVV
Trading resumes in:
Company: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
CSE Symbol: RVV
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
