IIROC Trade Resumption – RVV

- January 21st, 2021
revive therapeutics

Trading resumes in:

Company: Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

CSE Symbol: RVV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:15 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

