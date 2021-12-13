Aptose Biosciences Inc. today reported that the oral myeloid kinome inhibitor HM43239 has demonstrated durable single agent activity in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia . Data were presented in an oral presentation today at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual meeting by lead investigator Naval G. Daver, M.D., Associate Professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson ...