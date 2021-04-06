HempFusion Wellness Inc. a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce following its launch of Probulin Probiotics on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global it has now received conditional approval to launch HempFusion’s CBD products on Tmall, the world’s largest cross border online marketplace reaching more than 750 million …

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness Company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce following its launch of Probulin Probiotics on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global (“Tmall”), it has now received conditional approval to launch HempFusion’s CBD products on Tmall, the world’s largest cross border online marketplace reaching more than 750 million potential new consumers across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005360/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly excited to receive approval for HempFusion’s flagship store from Tmall, joining our subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, on China’s leading eCommerce platform reaching the world’s largest consumer base,” said Jon Visser, HempFusion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “To be one of the first publicly traded CBD companies on the platform provides us with significant competitive advantages that have the potential to add considerable revenue to our Company,’’ continued Mr. Visser.

HempFusion’s topicals with CBD are expected to launch on Tmall soon and will include its OTC drug listed Acne Relief , Eczema Relief , and Sports Relief Creams , Pain Relief and Sports Pain Relief Balms , Pain Relief Gel and Wound Ointment, with more products expected to follow. These unique formulations include a proprietary skin nourishing and moisturizing base with Aloe Vera, Shea butter, Jojoba oil, Hemp derived omega fatty acids and CBD, as well as many other botanicals.

“Building on our established relationship with the Alibaba Group and Tmall, and introducing our premium HempFusion OTC Drug Listed Topical products throughout this premier Asian eCommerce platform, has been a major focus of our strategic expansion plan,” stated Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We are now accessing one of the largest online consumer groups in the world with products formulated with approved drug monograph ingredients such as menthol for ailments such as pain. These products have already performed as best in class in select retailers in the United States, and we’re excited to see that follow through in the world’s largest market,” continued Dr. Mitchell.

Tmall, the third most visited website in the world , provides unique opportunities to raise brand awareness and drive conversions through comprehensive digital marketing campaigns, including shoppable live streams with product demonstrations and special offers. Brand hosts drive traffic through live, digital interaction, resulting in more engaged consumers staying tuned in longer.

“Our highest profile influencers are looking forward to engaging with the enormous Asian market through this live stream eCommerce format,” stated Mr. Visser. “They’ll deliver authentic, first-person testimonials and experiences, interacting and educating new consumers on the many wellness benefits of HempFusion products,” continued Mr. Visser.

HempFusion is ranked #2 in brand awareness according to a recent survey conducted by Brightfield Group. “Our goal is to achieve the same brand awareness and reach that top spot in Greater China,” added Dr. Mitchell.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com .

Follow HempFusion on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “ forward-looking statements “) that relate to HempFusion’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the launch of the Company’s CBD products on Tmall and the timing and revenue opportunity thereof, planned launch of the Company’s additional brands in Greater China, the Company’s marketing and strategic expansion plans and the Company’s other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “ Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements ” and “ Risk Factors ” in the annual information form of the Company dated March 31, 2021 and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005360/en/

Jason Mitchell, N.D.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ir@hempfusion.com

Phone: 416-803-5638