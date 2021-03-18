HempFusion Wellness Inc. a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of certain products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global the world’s largest cross border online marketplace reaching more than 750 million consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau …

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company offering premium probiotic supplements and products containing CBD, is pleased to announce the launch of certain products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC (“Probulin”), on Alibaba Group Holding’s Tmall Global (“Tmall”), the world’s largest cross border online marketplace reaching more than 750 million consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005195/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“This strategic launch provides us with a tremendous opportunity to reach one of the largest online consumer bases in the world and drive significant revenue for the Company,” said Jon Visser, HempFusion’s Chief Revenue Officer.

With shipments expected to begin early next week, HempFusion expects its Probulin products to be available for purchase on Tmall with a go live date currently set at March 29, 2021, ahead of one of China’s largest single day shopping extravaganzas, the mid-year 618 shopping festival, which shattered records last year with more than USD$98.52 billion in single day sales.

The Probulin products expected to be made available online through Tmall in greater China will include Total Care Immune , Total Care , Daily Care , Women’s Health , Colon Support and My Little Bugs™ Total Care Probiotic For Kids .

Tmall regularly engages consumers with brands through livestreaming, educational videos and group chats. “Probulin looks forward to utilizing our growing team of celebrity influencers to take advantage of these innovative, interactive opportunities to reach new consumers in a fun and entertaining way. Additionally, we look forward to launching more of our brands in China through Tmall in the near future,” continued Mr. Visser.

In 2020, health supplements and probiotics were among the most popular categories on the Tmall platform.

“Launching in China is a tremendous milestone and an unparalleled opportunity to educate the enormous Chinese market on the many health benefits of probiotics,” stated Dr. Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and CEO. “At Probulin, we stand on integrity, offering only the highest quality products and radical transparency throughout the entire process.”

“We believe Probulin to be the first American company to deliver cold and protected probiotic supplements direct to Chinese consumers,” continued Dr. Mitchell. “In addition, our scientifically validated MAKTrekⓇ 3-D Probiotic Delivery System is designed to protect and nourish the probiotics so that more can arrive alive in the gut. These two distinguishing factors result in a positive influence on the microbiome and overall wellness.”

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing probiotics brands in the United States by SPINs syndicated data, HempFusion’s Probulin products are available in eight countries around the world and represent the next generation of probiotics for digestive health and immune support based entirely on cultured food and scientifically studied strains.

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 48 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex™ and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com .

Follow HempFusion on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and Probulin on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “ forward-looking statements “) that relate to HempFusion’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the launch of the Company’s Probulin products on Tmall and the timing and revenue opportunity thereof, planned launch of the Company’s additional brands in China and the Company’s other plans, focus and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond HempFusion’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact and progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors set forth under “ Forward-Looking Statements ” and “ Risk Factors ” in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated December 17, 2020 and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . HempFusion undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for HempFusion to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210318005195/en/

Jason Mitchell, N.D.

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ir@hempfusion.com

Phone: 416-803-5638