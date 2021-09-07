Boosh Now DTC Eligible

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. is pleased to announce that it is now DTC full service eligible. The Depository Trust Company “DTC”, role includes, but is not limited to, providing clearance, settlement, custodial, underwriting and proxy services for a substantial portion of all equities.The Company currently trades on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “VGGIF”. The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets …

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (“Boosh” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is now DTC full service eligible. The Depository Trust Company “DTC”, role includes, but is not limited to, providing clearance, settlement, custodial, underwriting and proxy services for a substantial portion of all equities.

The Company currently trades on the OTCQB Market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “VGGIF”. The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

“One of our primary goals at Boosh is to increase our exposure to the investment community throughout North America. Being on the OTCQB with DTC eligibility streamlines an investor’s ability to purchase Boosh shares on the open market,” states Jim Pakulis, CEO of Boosh Food.

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), is the gateway to experiencing high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. We currently offer six frozen meals which are sold throughout Canada, and now we’re expanding our meals to include three refrigerated products. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

