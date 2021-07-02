BioHarvest Sciences Inc. invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time .BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include a report on all major 2021 priorities, including a performance update on Israel VINIA® Q2 results and the e-commerce launch of VINIA® in the United States, a review of …

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the “Company”, “BioHarvest”) invites its shareholders and the general public to join a Live Video Conference (“Webinar”) on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (11:00 AM Pacific Standard Time).

BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel will host the event, which will include a report on all major 2021 priorities, including a performance update on Israel VINIA® Q2 results and the e-commerce launch of VINIA® in the United States, a review of recently announced progress on commercializing the Company’s cannabis and hemp products, and key messaging around the Company’s soon-to-be-released Environmental, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG) Strategy.

“In early 2021, we announced an aggressive set of corporate goals for the year, in both our cannabis and Superfruits verticals,” stated CEO Ilan Sobel. “Executing on these different strategic programs has required intense focus from our growing team, and I look forward to updating our very engaged investor community on our progress against each of our major 2021 milestones on July 8.”

The presentation will be approximately 35 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All shareholders, media, and interested investors are welcome to join. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session.

Register at:

https://app.livestorm.co/st-financial/bioharvest-sciences-q2-shareholder-update-july-8-2021?type=detailed

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver, BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company’s technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.‘s objective is to also become a leading supplier of cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes.

For more information visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

