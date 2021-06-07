Biotech

Investing News
.

Aurinia Announces Results of the 2021 Annual General Meeting

- June 7th, 2021

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is pleased to announce that the eight incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general meeting held on June 7, 2021. Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are provided below: In addition, following final tallies of votes, all other matters voted on at the Meeting were also approved . Voting results on all matters voted on at …

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH / TSX: AUP) (“ Aurinia ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the eight incumbent directors of the Company were elected at the Company’s annual general meeting (the “ Meeting ”) held on June 7, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote by proxy for the election of directors are provided below:

Nominee

Votes For (%)

Votes Withheld (%)

George M. Milne

80.91

19.09

Peter Greenleaf

92.18

7.82

David R.W. Jayne

93.00

7.00

Joseph P. Hagan

87.15

12.85

Daniel G. Billen

95.64

4.36

R. Hector MacKay-Dunn

93.27

6.73

Jill Leversage

95.05

4.95

Timothy P. Walbert

89.56

10.44

In addition, following final tallies of votes, all other matters voted on at the Meeting were also approved . Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com .

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company’s head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investors:
Glenn Schulman, PharmD, MPH
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Aurinia
gschulman@auriniapharma.com

Media:
Dana Lynch
Corporate Communications, Aurinia
dlynch@auriniapharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

  Life Science and Healthcare Investing report cover

Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

  
The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Biggest Canadian Pharma Stocks
Aurinia Announces Voclosporin Ophthalmic Solution Demonstrates Statistically Superior Efficacy Versus Restasis
Pharmaceutical Update: Q3 2018 in Review
Notes from the Floor: Bloom Burton & Co., Day 2

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×