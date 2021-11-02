ACME Lithium Inc. is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims encompassing approximately 1,301 acres contiguous to the Company’s FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.With the additional claims, ACME has nearly doubled its footprint in Fish Lake Valley, strategically protecting its north and northwestern portion in the basin. On October 7, 2021, ACME …

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the “Company”, or “ACME”) is pleased to report that the Company has acquired by staking 63 new claims (“FLV claims”) encompassing approximately 1,301 acres contiguous to the Company’s FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

With the additional claims, ACME has nearly doubled its footprint in Fish Lake Valley, strategically protecting its north and northwestern portion in the basin.

On October 7, 2021, ACME reported that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley had resulted in surface lithium values up to 410 ppm lithium to indicate a mineral process was active during deposition of the underlying sediments. In addition, barium analyses to 1,800 ppm support that the mineral process was active.

Having found that fine sediments the same age as the Clayton Valley occurrences are on the FLV property and that some beds are enriched in lithium, further geophysical surveys and field work are being evaluated to optimize potential drill hole sites to test brine and sediment targets to a reasonable depth.

William Feyerabend, Certified Professional Geologist is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

ACME has engaged California-based ThinkInk Marketing Inc., an arm’s length party to the Company for a six month period for an initial fee of US$50,000 for digital marketing and advertising services to assist ACME in increasing the public awareness of its projects, services and the Company. ThinkInk has no interest directly or indirectly in ACME or its securities.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating natural resource properties. The Company has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 122 claims encompassing approximately 2,440 acres, comprising the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer lithium claims, located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. ACME also holds a 100-per-cent interest in the FLV claims, being 144 lode mining claims totaling approximately 2,921 acres, in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which are prospective for lithium contained in tertiary claystones.

