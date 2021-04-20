ScreenPro Security Inc. is pleased to update that the Company continues to execute on its main business, Covid-19 testing for the film and television industry in Canada. We are proud to share that the unaudited number of tests processed by the ScreenPro team for the month of March were over 30,000. On March 16, 2021 the Company announced that it had processed approximately 60,000 tests in the months of January and …

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (“ScreenPro” or the “Company”) is pleased to update that the Company continues to execute on its main business, Covid-19 testing for the film and television industry in Canada. We are proud to share that the unaudited number of tests processed by the ScreenPro team for the month of March were over 30,000. On March 16, 2021 the Company announced that it had processed approximately 60,000 tests in the months of January and February 2021.

The test used by the Company is the 1Drop PCR test kits, supplied by Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM). ScreenPro is proud to confirm that the Company is using “best of class” test kits to ensure the safety of its clients’ workplace. The manufacturer has confirmed that these tests can determine the new variants which is key as we navigate the third wave and the variants that are spreading at a fast pace globally.

John McMullen CEO, “I am proud to share this update. Fiscal year-to-date, the company has processed approximately 90,000 tests. It is through hard work, client care and competitive pricing that ScreenPro has successfully become one of the larger testing companies for the Film and Television Production industry in Canada. We continue to add infrastructure to accommodate our clients needs, such as the launch of our first clinic in Vancouver, the new Rapid Antigen tests and GoStop app, which are key to driving new business. The Board of Directors have decided to report these testing results on a quarterly going forward.”

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector including testing, track and tracing with GoStop alerting software. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has its own nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs. GoStop’s passport was developed with a privacy preserving approach that will enable individuals to use the alerting software and downloadable app with authentication certificates. The alerts can be scheduled on an on-demand, daily, weekly, or monthly basis and can be used also for vaccine scheduling.

