OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced ConneXions a new virtual conference taking place on September 14, 2021 . The event will bring together experts, analysts and business leaders from Lear Corporation, Nestlé and Godiva to explore how building digital resilience has minimized supply chain disruptions.

“Natural disasters, ransomware attacks, the Suez Canal blockage and COVID-19 have created major disruptions in the global supply chain,” said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. “ConneXions is an opportunity to engage with industry experts and learn how cloud-based business networks can build flexibility, agility and scale into your operations and minimize the impact of future disruptions to your business.”

The event will open with remarks from Mark J. Barrenechea , and include a keynote on digital resilience from IDC’s Simon Ellis , and sessions with executives from Lear Corporation, Nestlé and Godiva. The event will also feature a live discussion panel hosted by Scott Luton and Greg White , co-founders of the award-winning global supply chain podcast, Supply Chain Now.

“Today’s manufacturing industry must meet increasing demands for faster delivery and heightened production,” said Ravindranath Arunasalam , Senior Partner Delivery Business Solution Integration, Nestlé. “OpenText ConneXions is positioned to help companies like Nestlé learn how peers in the industry are leveraging cloud integration to build resilience around their business operations and keep up-to-date with the latest integration trends.”

Sessions include:

Rethinking supply chains in a post pandemic world – IDC explores how companies can build increased ‘digital resilience’ to future business disruptions and looks at how connecting to a cloud-based business network can provide greater flexibility, agility and scale to meet the challenges of today’s business environment.

IDC explores how companies can build increased ‘digital resilience’ to future business disruptions and looks at how connecting to a cloud-based business network can provide greater flexibility, agility and scale to meet the challenges of today’s business environment. Why seamless business integration is important to Lear Corporation – offers insights from Lear Corporation’s CIO on how he is accelerating their digital initiatives, discussing why both internal and external integration are important to the continued success of their business.

offers insights from Lear Corporation’s CIO on how he is accelerating their digital initiatives, discussing why both internal and external integration are important to the continued success of their business. Managing ERP driven digital transformation initiatives with Godiva – provides insights into how Godiva is managing the evolution of their ERP strategy and why seamless integration between ERP and B2B is so important for their business.

provides insights into how Godiva is managing the evolution of their ERP strategy and why seamless integration between ERP and B2B is so important for their business. Securing and minimizing risk across extended business ecosystems – presents an overview of how Identity and Access Management can protect your business from external security threats, including use cases about providing secure access to enterprise applications and associated business information.

presents an overview of how Identity and Access Management can protect your business from external security threats, including use cases about providing secure access to enterprise applications and associated business information. Panel discussion: Ensuring digital resilience against future supply chain disruptions – Supply Chain Now’s Greg White hosts a line-up of distinguished panelists to discuss how companies have been impacted, as well as best practices to be better prepared and minimize business disruption.

Supply Chain Now’s hosts a line-up of distinguished panelists to discuss how companies have been impacted, as well as best practices to be better prepared and minimize business disruption. The essential steps to implement an IoT based shipment intelligence platform – explores the key steps involved with implementing an effective IoT program across your business.

– explores the key steps involved with implementing an effective IoT program across your business. Business Network 2025: What’s next for business integration at Nestlé – shares how Nestlé plans to evolve their integration environment and what disruptive technologies are likely to impact their business in the coming years.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

