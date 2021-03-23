Datametrex AI Limited is pleased to announce that Heath Canada has approved the PCL Inc.’s COVID19 AG Rapid test kit an antigen point-of-care rapid test device under the Interim Order Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for Use in Relation to COVID-19. Datametrex made an application for the PCL Antigen under IO on August 24, 2020, Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for use in …

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTC Pink: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) is pleased to announce that Heath Canada (“HC”) has approved the PCL Inc.’s (“PCL”) COVID19 AG Rapid test kit (“PCL Antigen”), an antigen point-of-care rapid test device under the Interim Order (“IO”) Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for Use in Relation to COVID-19. Datametrex made an application for the PCL Antigen under IO on August 24, 2020, Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for use in relation to COVID-19 pursuant to subsection 30.1(1) of the Food and Drugs Act. (link: https:www.canada.caenhealth-canadaservicesdrugs-health-productscovid19-industrymedical-devicesauthorizedlist.html)

According to the manufacturer, PCL Antigen has a test sensitivity of 94.29% and the test kits are suitable for point of care tests. No extra equipment is needed. They are simple to use, and results are available in 10 minutes. Early detection using rapid tests will also provide further protection to Canada’s front-line workers, especially health care professionals.

View the PCL Antigen test manual video by clicking the link: PCL COVID-19 ANTIBODY TEST

The following certifications have been awarded to these PCL Antigen test kits: CE Certificate, Korea KPMG, FIND Listed, UNGM Supplier. Countries includes the EU, 2 countries in the Middle East, Qatar and UAE, India, Russia, 3 countries in Latin America, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Colombia.

“Datametrex has been given another incredible opportunity to sell an additional medical testing device in Canada with the antigen test, with a supplier with outstanding medical devices in PCL. With the highly contagious new variant, and the second wave and possible third wave of COVID-19 in Canada and throughout the world, Datametrex believes an increase in testing capacity is critical to test and protect people,” said Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex AI Limited.

The Company’s ability to fulfill any purchase order for the PCL Rapid test kits is subject to the availability of inventory at the time of order. Due to the extraordinarily high demand for COVID-19 test, there is volatility in the supply chain and available supply may fluctuate on a daily basis. Datametrex anticipates that it will have little, or no upfront costs associated with importing and selling these test kits.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex‘s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

