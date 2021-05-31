Record Q1 Revenue of $19.04 Million up 2,253% Record Adjusted EBITDA of $10.68 Million up 1,548% Net Earnings of 9,560,351 up 1,425% Datametrex AI Limited is pleased to report the record achievement in the history of the Company. Datametrex has filed on SEDAR its financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three-month financial results ending March 31, 2021 . Q1 2021 Financial …

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) is pleased to report the record achievement in the history of the Company. Datametrex has filed on SEDAR its financial statements (“FS”) and related management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three-month financial results ending March 31, 2021 (“Q1 2021”).

Q1 2021 Financial Summary

The Company’s financial performance immensely improved in the first quarter, attributed by growth across its COVID-19 sales and its related services with the film and production industry and uptake in its health technology business.

The Company reported record revenue of $19,045,888, 2,253% increase, and net earnings of $9,560,351, 1,425% increase, compared to Q1, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA also improved significantly $10,684,254 in Q1 2021 up 1,548% compared to ($737,698) in Q1 2020. This Adjusted EBITDA reflects the Company’s operations, not including non-cash items. The Company also significantly improved its cash balance, up 17,044% from Q1 2020.

The following is selected financial information for the three-month financial results ending March 31, 2021, along with comparative results. Please refer to the Q1 2021 Filing in its entirety, which is available under Datametrex‘s profile at www.sedar.com.

“The Company’s first-quarter results reflect another record period of strong execution as we continue to build an integrated health technology company,” commented Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex.

“We have entered 2021 coming off a record 2020 year in revenue and this trend will only continue to improve quarter over quarter as we focus on increasing our revenue channel with strategic funding of our sales and operations teams to drive business. Additionally, any future acquisitions in the pipeline will accelerate the development of our health technology business steering expansion efforts that will help accelerate our ability to continue to increase our revenue,” said Andrew Ryu, Chairman of the Company.

Financial Highlights for three-month financial results ended March 31, 2021 (Q1):

Revenue of $19,045,888 for Q1 compared to revenue of $809,402.

Net earnings of $9,560,351 compared to ($721,761).

EBITDA of $10,684,254 compared to ($737,698).

Cash balance of $4,619,908 compared to a cash balance of $26,948.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted:

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 % Change Total revenues $19,045,888 $809,402 2,253% COVID-19 Test kits revenue $18,561,296 $0 100% AI and Technology and Other revenue $484,592 $809,402 -40% Income/Loss before income taxes $10,482,954 (737,968) 1,521% Net Income/Loss $9,560,351 (721,761) 1,425% Income per share – basic $0.03 (0.003) 1,100% EBITDA $10,684,254 ($737,698) 1,548%

The following reconciles the net income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS):

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Net profit $9,560,351 ($721,761) Add: interest and accretion $10,936 $14,766 Add: income tax provisions (recovery) $922,603 ($16,207) Add: depreciation & amortization $190,364 $194,899 EBITDA (non IFRS) $10,684,254 ($528,303) Add: share based compensation $3,268,404 $271,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non IFRS) $13,952,658 ($257,303)

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Dollar Change Percent Change Total Assets $25,026,759 $9,998,329 $15,028,430 150% Total Liabilities $6,467,940 $6,053,667 $414,273 7%

The following presents Book value per share (“BVPS”). Please refer to the note at the end of this news release concerning non-IFRS financial measures.

Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Equity Attributable to DM Shareholders (book value) $17,863,877 $2,473,792 Total common shares outstanding at period end 292,769,034 233,701,561 BVSP $0.06 $0.01

Q1 Highlights and Subsequent Events

The Company’s revenue increased by 2,253% in Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 bringing in over $19M in revenue.

The Company closed its acquisition of 100% of Concierge Medical Consultants Inc.’s issued and outstanding securities, pursuant to terms of the share exchange agreement entered into between the Company, Concierge, and the shareholders of Concierge.

The Company entered into a Letter of Intent, to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital of a telemedicine company, an arm’s length privately held company, incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia.

The Company’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market

Health Canada (“HC”) approved the PCL Inc.’s (“PCL”) COVID19 AG Rapid test kit (“PCL Antigen”), an antigen point-of-care rapid test device under the Interim Order (“IO”) Respecting the Importation and Sale of Medical Devices for Use in Relation to COVID-19.

The Company renewed and extended its current sales agreements on January 15, 2021, with LOTTE Global Logistics, LOTTE Duty-Free Shops, and LOTTE Home Shopping, LOTTE Super, collectively LOTTE, for technology services and maintenance.

The Company remains a significant shareholder of Graph Blockchain (CSE: GBLC)

The Company has opened in partnership with ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) a COVID-19 testing clinic in Vancouver, British Columbia located in the Coal Harbor.

The Company implemented a new COVID-19 testing program for all the Company employees, consultants, technicians, nurses, and lab partner employees.

Outlook

Despite a significant market slowdown due to the pandemic, the Company continued to improve its businesses in Q1. The Company continues focusing its resources on expanding and improving its AI business in 2021, with the Company expecting to see significant growth in both its existing cybersecurity AI verticals and new health technology verticals that the Company is exploring.

As the Company further integrates the medical concierge business, the Company sees a significant upside as the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs that point to more healthcare being administered at home.

Given the significant surge in the need for additional healthcare resources, establishing alternative healthcare options becomes critical. Datametrex understands that non-acute healthcare can mitigate exposing patients and their families to COVID-19. The Company is exploring deploying a variety of audio and video technology powered by its battle-tested AI technology to expand telemedicine services.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex‘s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

