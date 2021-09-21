Datametrex Appoints Baker Tilly as the New Auditor

Datametrex AI Limited announces the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP as its new auditor. This follows the Company’s prior announcement on August 10, 2021 announcing the resignation of SRCO Professional Corporation as its former auditor. The Company’s audit committee and board have approved the appointment of Baker Tilly effective September 20, 2021.Baker Tilly is a full-service accounting, tax and advisory …

Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the “Company” or “Datametrex“) announces the appointment of Baker Tilly WM LLP (“Baker Tilly”) as its new auditor. This follows the Company’s prior announcement on August 10, 2021 announcing the resignation of SRCO Professional Corporation as its former auditor. The Company’s audit committee and board have approved the appointment of Baker Tilly effective September 20, 2021.

Baker Tilly is a full-service accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Vancouver and Toronto. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 147 territories, with 33,600 professionals.

The filings required under Section 4.11(6) of National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations will be made publicly available at www.sedar.com. The Company confirms that there were no “reportable events” (as such term is defined in NI 51-102) with respect to the Company since the appointment of its former auditor.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex‘s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.datametrex.com.

For further information, please contact:

Marshall Gunter – CEO

Phone: (514) 295-2300

Email: mgunter@datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

