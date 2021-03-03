Red Light Holland Corp. is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Telecounseling membership program on the Company’s iMicrodose Digital Care App in the Netherlands. The app currently in use by consumers, is accessible from phones, tablets or computers. The telecounseling membership program will be seamlessly integrated into the privacy first iMicro Digital Care web app creating a new frontier for virtual …

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its Virtual Telecounseling membership program on the Company’s iMicrodose Digital Care App in the Netherlands. The app currently in use by consumers, is accessible from phones, tablets or computers. The telecounseling membership program will be seamlessly integrated into the privacy first iMicro Digital Care web app creating a new frontier for virtual psychedelic platforms. Online support will be offered to adults exploring microdosing with iMicrodose packs powered by Red Light Holland in the Netherlands. Members will be able to approve and share their iMicro Digital Care app data and connect with Red Light Holland‘s certified therapist and microdosing expert, Jeff Hamburg, who will provide live virtual telecounseling. Adults can now register to the membership program by going to www.iMicrodose.nl.

“Red Light Holland is extremely proud to introduce virtual telecounseling, the use of digital information and communication technologies to help support the microdosing community. This is just another example of how we are promoting responsible use of our iMicrodose packs. This membership program will bring expert knowledge to the people in the Netherlands,” said Red Light Holland CEO and Director, Todd Shapiro. “I’m excited to have an experienced counselor like Jeff Hamburg connect with Red Light Holland consumers via telecounseling facilitating growth and wellbeing.”

“It’s thrilling to work with Red Light Holland, a company that is immediately building support structures for their customers. I’m excited to be able to offer my experience and knowledge on their consumer’s microdosing journey virtually through telecounseling on the iMicro Digital Care app,” said therapist and microdosing expert Jeff Hamburg.

The company will be offering two tiers of 3 month memberships:

(i) Growth Membership, priced at 75 euro: Includes bi-monthly online support group sessions led by Jeff Hamburg, textual consultation through the iMicro app, a monthly microdosing and creativity event as well as discounts and unique benefits for purchasing Red Light Holland merchandise.

(ii) Transform Membership, currently priced at a rate of 225 euro: For those who are interested in more personal one on one counseling with Jeff Hamburg. The transform membership will include 5 hour private sessions along with all benefits of the Growth membership.

Jeff Hamburg will also be offering short consultations for adults in the Netherlands curious to learn more about microdosing. Adults can register to the membership program or book a free consultation by going to www.iMicrodose.nl.

The membership program begins today and the integration with the iMicro Journal app is estimated to be completed before the end of March, 2021. Members will also be able to join online group sessions and community events focused on creativity and well being.

About Jeff Hamburg:

Jeff Hamburg studied hypnotherapy at the Hypnos Academy in the Netherlands where he has his practice as a therapist. He has followed courses in Holotropic Breathwork as well as exploring in depth Stanislav Grof’s work in psychedelic therapy and is an expert microdoser. Jeff brings with him many years of experience as a psychedelic guide, guiding hundreds of people on their journeys. His work with the New York Shaman Itzhak Beery has also expanded his vision, helping others better navigate non-ordinary states of consciousness.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Red Light Holland‘s control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information on the timing and other details of the launch of Red Light Holland‘s Virtual Telecounseling membership program and its subsequent use, the agreement with Jeff Hamburg and any information regarding future consumers, memberships, sales, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, perception of the medical-use psilocybin industry, competition, and other factors or developments that may hinder market growth. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions, economic factors, and management’s inability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although each of Red Light Holland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75936