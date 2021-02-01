Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) (“PLAN” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Sheppard and Nicole Stefenelli to the company’s Advisory Board, and Dr. Chad Vecitis to its research team.

‘These appointments are a major step forward for Progressive Planet’ says CEO, Stephen Harpur . ‘Brian, Nicole and Chad are leaders in their respective fields, and each bring outstanding expertise that will help us guide the Company through its next stage of growth.’ These appointments are part-time in nature, and each of the appointees remain in their existing roles with their current employers.

Sheppard will advise on marketing and communication efforts. He has over 25 years of experience at Canada’s leading advertising agencies, working on many of the country’s most powerful brands. Sheppard is currently the Executive Creative Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Canada . In addition to creating effective, award-wining advertising, he is also an instructor in the Advertising faculty of the Ontario College of Art & Design (OCADU) in Toronto .

Stefenelli will advise on procurement of commercial amounts of post-consumer glass and other commodities required for the commercialization of PozGlass SCM. She is CEO and Founder of Urban Impact Recycling, a well-established recycling company serving customers in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland. Stefenelli brings three decades of experience in the field of finding solutions to the growing problem of corporate and institutional waste. In 2010 she won the Ernst & Young CEO of the Year in the Cleantech category. In 2012 she was awarded the YWCA Women of Distinction Award in the Entrepreneur category. Stefenelli served on the Board of Directors for the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs and Science World and has also served on the Board of the Recycling Council of British Columbia .

Dr. Vecitis has been contracted to provide expertise and guidance in regard to carbon sequestration in cellular concrete. Dr. Vecitis is the CTO and Co-Founder of Nth Cycle that is redefining the metal supply chain by developing novel metallurgic technologies. He is also an Associate of Environmental Science & Engineering at the Harvard Paulson School of Engineering & Applied Sciences where his research focuses on environmental science and emerging nanotechnologies. Dr. Vecitis is co-author of over eighty peer-reviewed papers and a number of patents, and has been invited to present his research around the world.

