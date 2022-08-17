Precious MetalsInvesting News

 Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC PINK: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") in which the Company may earn up to a 100% interest in the Schefferville Gold Project, which consists of the Sable and Hamard Blocks ("Schefferville Project").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/134086_6ad78e1564386823_002.jpg

Figure 1. Property location map of the Schefferville Gold Project displaying Mineralized Prospect Areas, Magnetics and Geology within the Schefferville, Quebec Area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/134086_6ad78e1564386823_002full.jpg

Schefferville Gold Project Highlights:

  • Project wide, approximately 53 gold occurrences grading from 1 g/t Au up to 171.5 g/t Au in mineralized iron formations have been documented historically (Figure 1). Only three of these 53 mineralized prospect areas have been historically drill-tested. And a total of 27 short diamond drill holes have been completed on these prospects yielded results including 2.23 g/t Au over 19.55 m, 10.21 g/t over 2.03 m and 1.05 g/t Au over 12.55 m.
  • A Phase 1 exploration program was completed by Prospector in July 2022 from a newly built exploration camp. The exploration program was comprised of a detailed high-resolution helicopter aeromagnetic survey ("airborne geophysic survey") over the central portion of the Sable claim block followed by mapping, stripping and channel sampling at its Arsene, Baleine Rouge, and Wolf target zones, as well as prospecting and ground truthing of additional high-priority targets. Assays from Prospector's Phase 1 remain pending and together with the new airborne magnetic data will help delineate drill targets for Phase 2.
  • Priority targets identified in the Phase 1 exploration program are to be drilled (up to 3,500m) during the Phase 2 program in the fall of 2022, with NEWD committing a minimum of $1.3M to this program.
  • Prospector will be the operator and undertake all exploration and development programs on the Schefferville Gold Project and are entitled to a 5% management fee on all expenditures incurred on the property.

Jeremy Prinsen, President & CEO of Newfoundland Discovery, states: "We are excited to enter this earn-in agreement for the Schefferville Project in Quebec. Prospector's Management and Technical Team is led by a strong and accomplished leadership team which have done an excellent job in moving this district-scale project forward into being drill ready. We are fortunate to have shared synergies between the companies and are looking forward to working together in moving this project forward."

Schefferville Gold Project Overview

The Schefferville Gold Project is centered on a structural corridor characterized by faulted and sheared iron formation stratigraphy extending for approximately 60 km on the Sable Block, and 10 km on the Hamard Block. The project was acquired through staking (see Company's news release dated August 20, 2020) and three subsequent acquisition transactions (see news releases dated September 4, 2020; and October 15, 2020; and this release).

The Sable and Hamard claims cover extensive areas of the Lilois Complex, a 2.7 billion-year-old rock unit characterized by the presence of numerous iron formations, many of which locally host gold mineralization. Sable and Hamard occur within a 20 km wide (east-west) by 70 km long (north-south) corridor along the Quebec - Labrador border. In 1985, a Quebec Ministry field team discovered the Lac du Canoe gold occurrence with sample results up to 18.9 g/t Au. Between 1986 and 1997, follow up work by the Quebec Ministry and several companies resulted in the discovery of approximately 40 gold occurrences grading from 1 g/t Au to up to 40 g/t Au in mineralized iron formations with 3-20% pyrrhotite and up to 10% arsenopyrite. Subsequent drilling yielded intervals including 18.1 g/t Au over 0.7m, 5.83 g/t Au over 3.1m, and 1.05 g/t over 12.55m (Quebec Assessment Reports GM45903 & GM66613).

Phase 2 Exploration Program

Phase 2 is anticipated to start in September 2022 and comprises approximately 3,500m of diamond drilling that will be testing multiple high-priority targets delineated in the Phase 1 exploration program. Operations will be based out of the new exploration camp.

Terms of the Agreement

NEWD may earn up to a 100% interest in the Schefferville Gold Project, with two option milestones, in return for the following work commitments and share payments to Prospector:

First Option - initial 50% interest
Shares of NEWDWork Commitment
On signing200,000
December 31, 2022$1,300,000
August 16, 20231,000,000
August 16, 20241,000,000
August 16, 20251,000,000
December 31, 20259.9% of the fully diluted shares of NEWD (less shares already issued)$2,700,000
Second Option - 100% interest
December 31, 202619.9% of the fully diluted shares of NEWD (less shares already issued)$3,500,000

 

Qualified Person

The technical content for the Schefferville Project disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., MBA, VP Exploration of Prospector Metals, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

Newfoundland Discovery is a Canadian junior mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec and the Central Gold Belt in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Detour trend and retains significant landholdings in Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Newfoundland Discovery Corp.

"Jeremy Prinsen"
President, CEO & Director

Investor Relations

Email: info@newfoundlanddiscovery.com
Website: www.newfoundlanddiscovery.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134086

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Newfoundland Discovery CorpNEWD:CNXCNSX:NEWDPrecious Metals Investing
NEWD:CNX
Newfoundland Discovery Appoints Brandon Schwabe as CFO

Newfoundland Discovery Appoints Brandon Schwabe as CFO

Newfoundland Discovery Corp. (CSE: NEWD) (OTC Pink: NEWDF) (FSE: M4K) ("Newfoundland Discovery" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brandon Schwabe as its Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Incoming CFO

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.

Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Finalizing Upcoming Work Programs in British Columbia and Colorado

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), reports that the Company is finalizing upcoming work programs for both its Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike Project in Colorado. Exploration will focus initially on the Deer Horn Property, with work expected to begin in September.

"Work at Deer Horn will concentrate on the copper porphyry showings detailed in our latest PEA," said FTEL CEO Tyrone Docherty. "While Deer Horn supports one of the world's only NI 43-101 qualified tellurium-silver-gold resources, past prospecting has revealed significant potential for copper porphyry mineralization outside of the known resource area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Extends Mineralized Zone at Central Zone on Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional results from its 2022 core drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Of particular note are results from drill hole 22MJ015, which intersected 1 metre averaging 46.93 gt gold from 33.5 metres down-hole. This hole was collared approximately 40 metres northeast of the easternmost drill hole at the Central Zone. Drill hole 22MJ016 also encountered 1.15 metres averaging 4.4 gt gold from 94.4m depth on the western end of the Central Zone

In addition, drilling intersected elevated gold grades within the Gabbro Target in drill holes 22MJ004 and 22MJ013. The Gabbro Target lies farther west at Mustajärvi and has seen very limited drill testing (see Figure 1). These new narrow low grade gold intercepts associated with veining and alteration are considered encouraging for the future potential of this part of the property.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

RooGold Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company

RooGold announces the appointment of Vishal Gupta to the Board of Directors. Mr. Gupta replaces Carlos Espinosa, who will be stepping down as a director in order to make room for Mr. Gupta to join the Company's board of directors. Mr. Espinosa will remain in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies

CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Reports Q2 2022 Financial Results

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports its financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This news release should be read together with Novo's management's discussion and analysis (the " MD&A ") and condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the " Financial Statements ") for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 (" H1 2022 ") which are available under Novo's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The three-month period ended June 30, 2022 is referred to as " Q2 2022 " in this news release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×