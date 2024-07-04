Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Deeper Drilling Discovers Substantially Thicker Mineralisation at Horden Lake; Corresponding DHEM Results Indicate Exciting Depth Continuity

Silver Crown Royalties Completes Offering of Subscription Receipts and Amalgamation With Reporting Issuer

CRML Joins Russell Indexes

Boss Energy: Multi-mine Uranium Producer in Australia and the US

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Tartana Minerals

TAT:AU

Pivotal Metals

PVT:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here: Investing in Tech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Equinox Resources Limited

New Drill Targets Identified at Campo Grande REE Project

- Drilling campaigns to commence imminently at Jaguaquara, 3km away from Sulista discovery which returned grades up to 22.4% TREO -

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX: EQN) (“Equinox Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that drilling will shortly commence at Jaguaquara and will also test the Jitauna prospects at its “Campo Grande” Rare Earth Project, located in the REE province in Bahia, Brazil.

  • Drilling targets at Jaguaquara and Jitauna blocks identified using anomalous high REE grades identified through integrated geochemical surface assays and airborne radiometric maps, associated with thorium anomalies.
  • Drilling to commence at the highly prospective Jaguaquara block testing targets located ~3 km away from Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX:BRE) Sulista discovery which returned up to a 22.4% TREO assay result.
  • The high priority targets are also located ~2 kms away from BRE’s Pele Project that has returned high grade assays up to 10.4% TREO.
  • An additional and equally prospective target area at the Jitauna Block has also been identified which will also be tested in this new drilling campaign.
  • Surface samples from the Jaguaquara target region is interpreted to be linked to a regional-scale linear structure extending over 15 km NW-SE, indicating high prospectivity.
  • This linear structure starts from the Rio Negro drill target and continues into the Jaguaquara block. Assays results from recent drilling at the Rio Negro Prospect are still pending.
  • This region is geologically located on the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite unit, known for hosting high grade mineralisations of rare earth elements in hard rock.
  • The Company is in the final stages of awarding drilling contracts for a larger scale drilling program targeting REE in hard rock.
  • Company recently completed a $4m capital raise and has a strong cash position of $5.3m allowing for uninterrupted drilling campaigns across its identified REE prospects
  • Recent drilling has only covered ~1% of the Project tenement areas

These new targets have been generated through the continuous regional surface sampling campaign undertaken by the Company where additional regional surface samples have been received. These results assist the exploration team in mapping the areas and focusing on selected prospective areas within the Amargosa, Jitauna, and Jaguaquara blocks for further exploration and drilling as the Company awaits the drill assays from Rio Negro and additional surface samples from the region.

Based on the geochemical surface assay results integrated with the geology and airborne radiometric thorium, uranium, and ternary maps, the samples with anomalous high grade REE grades are associated with regions of thorium anomalies, sometimes with associated uranium and ternary anomalies.

The surface samples with anomalous REE grades from the Rio Negro Target region are interpreted to be associated with a regional-scale linear structure with a NW-SE direction that crosses the entire Rio Negro Target and extends for more than 15 km in the NW direction and into the Jaguaquara block (refer figure 8 below). In this region, surface samples located very close to this lineament and with anomalous REE grades indicate the high potential of the area. These prospects are further highlighted due to their proximity to the high grade discoveries that have been made by Brazilian Rare Earths (ASX: BRE) at their Pele and Sulista Projects. For instance, the Jaguaquara site is located just ~3 km from the Sulista discovery, which has yielded peak assays of up to 22.4% TREO1. Additionally, the Jitauna site is ~2 km from the Sulista discovery. The true potential of the Jaguaquara and Jitauna prospects can be further understood through drilling, drilling campaigns expect to commence imminently.

Equinox Resources Managing Director, Zac Komur, commented:

"We're in the very early stages of exploring our REE ground at our Campo Grande prospects, with only ~1% of our prospects currently drilled. By working through geochemical and geophysical data to pinpoint new additional drill targets, we have identified some high-priority areas for a drilling campaign aimed at delineating hard rock REE deposits.

This process has focused our efforts on areas within the Amargosa, Jitaúna, and Jaguaquara blocks. We plan to deploy in depth drilling programs on these new drilling targets proximal to Brazilian Rare Earths Discovery imminently."

Amargosa, Jitaúna and Jaguaquara are geologically inserted in the Jequié Complex and Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite that is known for hosting high-grade rare earth mineralisations in hard rock. The Jequié Complex is an assemblage of predominant metatonalites, metatrondhjemites and metagranodiorites closely associated with subordinate metabasic to intermediate rocks, metaultramaic rocks as serpentinites and pyroxenites.

The Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite is composed of three main petrographic rock types: granodiorites and monzogranites with normal contents of mafic minerals, a bimodal association of amphibole- bearing-metaleucogranites and associated pegmatites–aplites, maic-ultramaic to intermediate rocks and cumulates.

The high-grade mineralisation in hard rock of the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite can occur from the surface in outcrops and extend up to 75 m deep. The Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite is distinguished by a bi-modal formation of light coloured granite gneiss and REE-Nb-Sc-U cumulate mineralization. The high grade REE-Nb-Sc-U cumulate appears to be layered within the province scale and most likely formed via the separation process of the parent magma.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Equinox Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:eqnrare earth investing
The Conversation (0)
DY6 Metals

Reconnaissance Sampling Program Commences at Ngala Hill PGE Project to Follow up Historical Targets

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or the “Company”), a strategic metals explorer targeting Heavy Rare Earths (HREE) and Niobium (Nb) in southern Malawi, is pleased to report it is preparing for commencement of a reconnaissance program at the Company’s highly prospective PGE project at Ngala Hill in southern Malawi. The Company has commenced community engagement with local community members at the project site with the purpose to facilitate awareness of the exploration program planned by DY6.

Keep reading...Show less
Chinese flag superimposed over shipping containers.

China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earths Sector with New Rules

China's State Council has reportedly rolled out a new set of regulations aimed at strengthening control over the country's rare earths resources and securing its local supply chain.

According to a June 29 Reuters article, the regulations, which are set to take effect on October 1, introduce stringent oversight on the mining, smelting and trading of rare earth elements.

These 17 minerals are key for high-tech applications, including electric vehicle magnets and consumer electronics. China's new rules assert that rare earths resources are owned by the state, which will strictly supervise the industry.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited: Multi-Commodity Assets in Western Australia and Northern Territory


Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

HiPurA® HPA Pilot Plant Early-Stage Commissioning Commenced

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to announce that it has begun early-stage commissioning of the leach circuit within the innovative HiPurA® High Purity Alumina (HPA) 24tpa Pilot Plant in O’Connor, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF)

CuFe Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Drilling Status

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Related News

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Drilling Status

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Secures Up to $6.7M in Funding to Advance McDermitt Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Obeikan Group Executes Shareholder Agreement for Hydroxide Plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Copper Investing

Firetail Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Uranium Investing

Boss Set to Ship First U308 from Honeymoon

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces June 2024 Sales Volumes

×