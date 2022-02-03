



Overview Nevada is home to some of the most robust mining operations in the world, thanks to its established history of gold and silver mining, pro-mining regulations and abundance of mineral-rich deposits. The Fraser Institute’s 2020 Annual Survey listed Nevada as “the top jurisdiction in the world for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index.” In fact, Nevada claimed first place from its third place rank in 2019. What makes Nevada so mining-friendly? According to the United States Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Nevada hosts over 180,000 mining claims and the BLM’s largest mining program. Simply put, Nevada and mining go hand in hand, and the resources produced within the state play a critical role in the development of its infrastructure and overall economy. Considering Nevada’s established mining history, it comes as no surprise that there is no shortage of mining and exploration activity within the state. Notable prospects and mines in the immediate area include Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain and Goldhill projects, Viva Gold’s (TSXV: VAU, OTCMKTS:VAUCF) Midway project and Huntsman Exploration’s (OTCMKTS:BBBMF) Baxter Spring project. One of the other great mining jurisdictions in the US is Minnesota, which has world-recognized iron ore deposits that have been a key part of the state and the national economy for more than a century. Minnesota also has the largest high-grade unmined deposit of manganese in North America at a time when the use and demand for the mineral continue to grow. Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV:NSC,OTCQB:NVDSF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company that currently has two active and advanced stage projects, both of which are 100 percent owned by the company: The first is its flagship Corcoran Silver project located in Nye County, Nevada. This project resides near numerous historical and active gold and silver mines, including projects operated by Kinross and Viva Gold. In addition to Corcoran, Nevada Silver recently expanded its land holding in Nevada to cover the historic Belmont Silver Mining district , which was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district.

“The market's affinity for silver now is where the market's affinity was for uranium two and a half years ago,” said veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule in an interview with INN. Outlining his positive outlook on silver, Rule noted that precious metals bull markets first tend to favor gold as “fear buyers” rush toward it for insurance. Once gold has momentum and the precious metals narrative has gained wider acceptance, investors and speculators (so-called “greed buyers”) enter the market and silver begins to take over. There are several reasons why Nevada Silver is an attractive option in an investor’s portfolio. The company’s highly experienced management team features decades of combined investing and mining expertise. They also recently announced positive results from drill core assays which hit 3470g/t of silver. “The exceptional high silver grades in both CC21-02 and CC21-17 indicate widespread high values of silver with appreciable hold, relatively close to the surface,” said Nevada Silver CEO Gary Lewis.

Company Highlights Nevada Silver is a Canada based publicly traded exploration, mineral development, and resource expansion company that primarily operates advanced stage projects in Nevada and Minnesota.

The Corcoran Project is Nevada Silver’s flagship asset, with an inferred mineral resource of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, and is located in Nye County, Nevada, in proximity to current and past producing mines, some of which are run by Kinross and Viva Gold.

The Emily Manganese project is Nevada Silver’s other project and is located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. Due to manganese being a critical mineral on the US 2021 List of Critical Minerals, the need for manganese warrants resource exploration and expansion.

With a rise in demand for silver as well as difficulties in mining operations abroad, there is a need for a safe, domestic supply of silver.

With a strong multidisciplinary management team fully invested in the Company, Nevada Silver consists of multiple individuals with strong backgrounds in mineral resources and project development.

Key Projects Concoran Silver Concoran Silver, located in Nye County, Nevada, USA, is Nevada Silver’s flagship asset. The property takes advantage of excellent positioning in a well-documented mining jurisdiction and a history of successful neighboring silver and gold mines run by successful mining companies Kinross and Viva Gold Corp.

Concoran Silver consists of 328 contiguous mineral claims: 6,460 acres covering resource expansion and exploration targets. The project has near-surface mineralization and is open in all directions. An October 2020 NI 43-101 reported an estimate of 33.5 million silver-equivalent ounces, using a US $21.09/oz price for silver and US$1,657/oz for gold.

Final assay results from 2021 drilling were released in January 2022 and CEO Gary Lewis shared, "NSC is well advanced in preparations for drill permitting of the north, west and depth extensions of Corcoran in 2022 and are excited by the potential for considerable upside to both size and grade of the deposit." The Company also recently announced the acquisition of an additional 2,800 acres, 15km southwest of Corcoran, covering the majority of the historic Belmont silver mining camp. Belmont was among the earliest and richest silver mining camps in the Tonapah district with an estimated ore head-grade averaging 25 ounces per ton of silver. Emily Manganese Emily Manganese, located in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, USA, is Nevada Silver’s other project, owned and operated by NSC subsidiary North Star Manganese Inc (NSM). The objective of NSM is to become a “low-cost producer of high-purity, high-value manganese products.” Due to manganese being listed on the United States 2021 List of Critical Minerals, it is expected that a domestic source of manganese is of paramount importance. Project Highlights: NI-43-101 : Barr Engineering Company completed an NI 43-101 that indicates the existence of manganese and iron deposits. The report revealed that approximately 5.6Mt of 19.2 percent manganese and 23.02% iron and inferred 777.8Kt of 22.48 percent manganese and 22.15 percent iron.

: Barr Engineering Company completed an NI 43-101 that indicates the existence of manganese and iron deposits. The report revealed that approximately 5.6Mt of 19.2 percent manganese and 23.02% iron and inferred 777.8Kt of 22.48 percent manganese and 22.15 percent iron. Strategic Outlook : The Emily Manganese project is reportedly North America’s highest-grade NI 43-101 manganese resource.

: The Emily Manganese project is reportedly North America’s highest-grade NI 43-101 manganese resource. Developed Infrastructure: A processing plant, tension and storage building and transport and storage facilities, as well as additional features have already been completed at the site.

Management Team

Gary Lewis - CEO & Director Senior executive with 30+ years in capital markets, business and strategy development. Founded, invested and operated resource projects or assets values at more than US$400M, including the acquisition and ultimate sell-down or listing of high-value, multi-commodity resource projects in Australia, UK, Asia and the Americas.

Sheldon Inwentash - Non-Executive Chairman Sheldon Inwentash has over 30 years of investing experience and has been instrumental in raising $15 billion for his portfolio companies over the last 15 years. Currently Chairman and CEO of Three D. Capital Inc., a publicly traded Canadian based venture capital and merchant banking firm. He previously led Pinetree Capital through two decades of significant shareholder value accretion.





Henry J. Sandri, PhD - Chief Operating Officer & Director Henry J. Sandri has a distinguished 30+ year career in the metals and minerals, energy, power and transportation industries. He has managed new ventures, project development and operations on six continents including base, precious and ferrous metals, industrial minerals, energy, utilities and transportation.

Ian Pringle, PhD - Geology Technical Director Ian Pringle is a senior mining executive with an outstanding track record of successful mineral resource evaluation, discovery, project development and operations. As Managing Director of several Australian listed resource companies, he has considerable experience and high technical capability, particularly in international base and precious metals.

John Kutkevicius - Non-Executive Director John Kutkevicius is a specialist income tax lawyer with the Toronto firm of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP. He has served as a director of a number of junior resource companies including Bakerville Gold Mines Ltd, Changfeng Energy Inc. and Chariot Resources Limited.