NeonMind Biosciences Inc., an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers.


Partnered with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to Build Out a Network of NeonMind-branded Specialty Mental Health Clinics Across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF) (“NeonMind'' or the “Company”), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today plans to launch 10 specialty mental health clinics over the next 3 years through alliances with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions, leading Canadian specialty healthcare services and medical treatment providers.

NeonMind

Approximately 1 in 10 Canadians use health services annually for mood and anxiety disorders, according to a Canadian government report, Mood and Anxiety Disorders in Canada. Major health care institutions are acknowledging the increasing burden of the crisis and the need to provide support access to treatments, including Ontario Health’s Roadmap to Wellness which will invest $3.8 billion into mental health; Veterans Affairs Canada is launching new mental health benefits and insurance companies are providing coverage to new mental health treatments.

New, effective treatments for mood and anxiety disorders have been developed with proven benefits to patients, including intravenous ketamine (IV-Ket) and neurostimulation. These treatments require short visits to a clinic typically lasting 2 hours or less. NeonMind’s research reveals there is a lack of available and conveniently located clinics providing these treatments. NeonMind’s Specialty Mental Health Clinics division is executing on its strategy to increase availability of these treatments by building out clinic locations with our trusted partners that are leading providers of specialty medical treatments with a network of hundreds of established clinic locations.

“By partnering with SRx Health Solutions and BioScript, we can leverage their established clinic network and operational excellence in specialty medical treatments to introduce our mental health treatments in an expedient and capital efficient manner and importantly, working with an infrastructure that enables scaling” said Rob Tessarolo, President & CEO of NeonMind Biosciences. “With very little upfront costs for each location, we expect to be able to open NeonMind clinics in at least 10 new communities over the next few years and are pleased to offer this referral service to medical doctors and their patients who recognize the benefits of IV-Ket and neurostimulation but are not set up to deliver the treatments in their own clinics.”

NeonMind plans to launch its first treatment location this summer in Mississauga, Ontario in 2022. Its innovative business model allows it to launch each location with substantial savings in launch costs by launching within an existing clinic location. The alliances mean NeonMind can avoid high leasehold improvements and overhead and is able to share costs on medical staffing.

Initially NeonMind clinics will offer IV-Ket, a validated treatment that was recently added to the Canadian guidelines. IV-Ket requires a licensed clinic setup and a team of specially trained healthcare professionals which most medical clinics cannot achieve and therefore are not able to provide this treatment. NeonMind is closing the treatment gap by offering medical doctors a trusted referral partner for their patients to get access to IV-Ket.

NeonMind's inaugural specialty mental health clinic will be located at 89 Queensway West, Suite 604, Mississauga, Ontario, L5B 2V2. For more information related to NeonMind's specialty clinics, please email medicalinformation@neonmind.com.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company's second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind and its strategic partners are building NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.


Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
rob@neonmind.com
Tel: 416-750-3101

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected","estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind's drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Source

NEON:CC
To Deliver Low Dose Intravenous Ketamine for Mood and Anxiety Disorders, a Recommended Treatment by Canadian Guidelines, Upon Clinic Licensing

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it is setting up to offer low dose intravenous ketamine therapy for mood and anxiety disorders (IV-Ket) as an initial treatment at its recently announced, inaugural specialty mental health clinic location in Mississauga, Ontario, pending clinic licensing

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Data Further Validates Psilocybin as a Drug Candidate for Obesity and Supports Development of NeonMind's Drug Programs NEO-001 and NEO-002

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has released preclinical data demonstrating the efficacy of psilocybin in reducing weight gain in obese subjects. In previous preclinical studies, NeonMind has shown efficacy in reducing weight gain in healthy subjects with normal weight. This latest study suggests a broader therapeutic potential of psilocybin in weight management and supports the current development track of NeonMind's drug candidates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announced today it has filed a new patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to a novel mechanism of weight loss targeted to specific fat subtypes

The provisional patent application includes data derived from NeonMind's recent preclinical animal study, incorporating novel findings which indicate, in addition to reiterating weight modulation effects of psilocybin seen in previous studies, that the targeted reduction of specific fat subtypes may have beneficial effects on metabolic and cardiovascular health. The filing strengthens NeonMind's growing IP portfolio and differentiates the commercial profiles of its drug candidates. The Company plans to release further details of the study's findings.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Completed concrete milestones in its strategy to become a leading psychedelic drug developer and specialty clinics operator. Developed clear drug development pathway for NEO-001, the industry's first psilocybin-based obesity treatment with near-term clinical milestones. Partnered with well-established specialty treatment providers, SRx Health Solutions and BioScript Solutions to build out a network of NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics across Canada

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company"), an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, today provided a summary of business highlights on the Company's activities and progress across its Pharmaceutical and Medical Services Divisions

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV)  (Nirvana or the "Company"), a Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stratus Designs Ltd. to undertake design of mechanical and control systems for its Vancouver Lab facility.

Adam Clarke, CEO and Principal Consultant of Stratus commented, "The projects that Nirvana Life Sciences are advancing represent the evolution of modern medicine. Our team will work to ensure that this facility is built to deliver the highest standard of quality for all these initiatives".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

Neonmind To Roll Back Shares One For Four

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF) ("NeonMind'' or the "Company") an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, announces that it intends to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") on the basis of four (4) post-consolidation Common Share for each one (1) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company's board of directors set April 19, 2022 as the record date of the Consolidation. Trading of the Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is expected to commence on or about April 18, 2022. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today an amendment of the agreement with Phoenixus AG, formerly known as Vyera Pharmaceuticals AG ("Vyera"), for the development of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) to repurchase in cash and stock the remaining royalties payable on any future net sales of SLS-002, all future success and commercial based milestones and the change of control fee in the event SLS-002 is acquired.

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

On March 6, 2018 , Seelos entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with Vyera, currently known as Phoenixus AG, to acquire the assets and liabilities of Vyera's intranasal racemic ketamine program, which Seelos now calls SLS-002. As additional consideration to certain upfront cash and equity payments and success-based milestone payments contemplated under the prior agreement, Seelos agreed to pay a mid-teens percentage royalty on any future net sales of SLS-002. In February 2021 , Seelos amended the asset purchase agreement, for three additional cash payments, agreeing to repurchase 9% of the future royalties and reduce its royalty obligations to a mid-single digit percentage on any future net sales of SLS-002. Seelos completed those payments in February, June, and September of 2021. Under the amendment entered into on April 8, 2022 , for additional cash and stock payments due by April 2022 , July 2022 and January 2023 , the parties have agreed to terminate in full all contingent payment obligations to Vyera and its related entities under the Purchase Agreement, effective upon the payment and issuance of all cash and stock payments.

"We believe this repurchase of the remaining financial obligations owed or that may become payable on SLS-002 has the potential to return meaningful future value to Seelos' stockholders, assuming we are successful in the clinical development, regulatory approval processes, and commercialization of the intranasal ketamine program," said Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos.

"This amendment removes all future royalties due to Vyera, nearly $100 million of potential future milestones and a change of control fee in the event this program were to be acquired as a standalone transaction or as part of a larger transaction," said Michael Golembiewski , CFO of Seelos.

About SLS-002

SLS-002 is intranasal racemic ketamine with two investigational new drug applications for the treatment of Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. SLS-002 was originally derived from a Javelin Pharmaceuticals, Inc./Hospira, Inc. program with 16 clinical studies involving approximately 500 subjects. SLS-002 looks to address an unmet need for a therapy to treat suicidality in the U.S. Traditionally, anti-depressants have been used in this setting but many of the existing treatments are known to contribute to an increased risk of suicidal thoughts in some circumstances, and if they are effective, it often takes weeks for the full therapeutic effect to be manifested. The clinical development program for SLS-002 included two parallel healthy volunteer studies (Phase I) and is being followed by pivotal registration studies after meeting with the FDA. Based on information gathered from the databases of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, there were more than 1,000,000 visits to emergency rooms for suicide attempts in 2019 in the U.S. alone. Experimental studies suggest ketamine has the potential to be a rapid, effective treatment for depression and suicidality.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, which are not historical in nature, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, those regarding the ability of the royalty repurchase to return meaningful future value to Seelos stockholders, and Seelos' ability to succeed in the clinical development, regulatory approval processes and commercialization of its intranasal ketamine program (SLS-002). These statements are based on Seelos' current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks associated to Seelos' business include, but are not limited to, the risk of not successfully executing its preclinical and clinical studies, and not gaining marketing approvals for its product candidates, the risk that prior clinical results may not be replicated in future studies and trials, the risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval, the risks associated with the implementation of a new business strategy, the risks related to raising capital to fund its development plans and ongoing operations, risks related to Seelos' current stock price, risks related to the global impact of COVID-19, as well as other factors expressed in Seelos' periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
www.seelostherapeutics.com
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-announces-amendment-of-sls-002-agreement-to-repurchase-the-remaining-royalties-payable-to-phoenixus-ag-for-sls-002-intranasal-racemic-ketamine-program-all-future-success-and-commercial-based-milestones-and-t-301522356.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (OTCQB: NMDBF) (FRA: 6UF) (“NeonMind'' or the “Company”) an integrated drug development and wellness company focused on bringing innovative psychedelic-based treatments to people suffering from obesity and mental health disorders, is pleased to announce that on April 8, 2022 it closed its private placement offering announced on March 21, 2022 (the “Offering''). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 394 units at a price of $1,000 per unit (the “Units”) for gross proceeds of $394,000. Each Unit consists of one unsecured convertible debenture in the principal amount of $1,000 (the “Debentures”) and 3,743,000 warrants to purchase common shares of the Company (the “Warrants”). Of the Units issued, 109 Units were issued for debt settlement.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum on an accrual basis from issuance, calculated and payable semi-annually in arrears on May 31 and November 30 of each year with such payment commencing on April 8, 2022, with a redemption date that is 24 months from issuance. The Debentures will be convertible in full or in part, at the holders’ option, into common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share, at any time prior to their redemption. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issue.

Nirvana Life Sciences

Nirvana Life Sciences


Two Chemical Series Identified to Facilitate Lead Optimisation Activities

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering revolutionary therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the successful completion of phase one of its new chemical entity (NCE) development program, strengthening Awakn's pipeline for the treatment of a broad range of both substance and behavioural addictions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

