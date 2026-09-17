NEO Battery Secures CAD 392K Purchase Order from Fortune 500 Automotive OEM & Receives UN Certification

- Secured CAD 392K purchase order contract from North American Fortune 500 automotive OEM customer
- One of largest foundry contracts awarded to date following months of manufacturing and qualitative validation through past and existing projects
- Received UN 38.3 certification for 11.5Ah drone battery product to enable international shipping to U.S., Ukraine, Canada & Europe
- Increased volume of customer pipeline in various downstream verticals along with proprietary chemistries including 100% silicon, lithium-metal, and sodium-ion batteries
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") (TSXV: NBM,OTC:NBMFF) (OTC: NBMFF), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery manufacturer enabling high-performance capabilities for drones, robotics, and physical AI, is pleased to announce that it has secured a purchase order agreement valued at approximately $392,000 CAD ($280,000 USD) from its existing North American Fortune 500 automotive OEM customer (the "Customer"). The order represents one of the largest contracts awarded to date within NEO's foundry manufacturing portfolio.
The purchase order follows several months of validation of NEO's battery manufacturing quality, operational efficiency, and cost competitiveness through past and existing projects undertaken with the Customer. Under its foundry model for automotive applications, NEO produces full battery cells according to customer-defined specifications and resolves process bottlenecks in advanced development projects for next-generation electric vehicle models. From small-scale evaluation to this purchase order contract, the progress attests to the Company's engineering and production capabilities, and NEO will continue to collaborate on larger-volume orders/projects with the Customer.
Within the drone and defense portfolio, NEO has received UN 38.3 certification for its 11.5Ah cell product following the Korea Certification under the KC 62133-2 standard. UN 38.3 is a mandatory safety certification to enable shipping lithium-ion batteries by air, sea, and land across most jurisdictions. With the certification in place, NEO has established schedules to actively ship the 11.5Ah product internationally for sampling and commercial validation with drone, defense, and aerospace customers in the United States, Ukraine, Canada, and Europe.
"NEO is steadily yet successfully proving out our foundry capability with tier-1 customers and expanding manufacturing capacity at the 2nd cell assembly facility to accommodate contract manufacturing demand in the subsequent years," expressed Mr. S.J. Youn, Head of Manufacturing & Facility Operations of NEO. "Due to our flexible manufacturing model, we have increased the volume of our customer pipeline to service various downstream applications and chemistries that include 100% silicon, lithium-metal, and sodium-ion batteries. With our defense drone portfolio, we aim to receive more UN certifications for different battery models and aggressively manufacture products with the main objective of converting sample evaluation to larger-magnitude, long-term orders."
About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian-South Korean battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, robotics, physical AI, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. With a patent-protected, low-cost silicon manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging properties and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion batteries and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain for Western manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
Director, President, and CEO
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified notably by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock prices; the general global markets and economic conditions; the possibility of write-downs and impairments; the risk associated with the research and development of battery-related technologies; the risk associated with the effectiveness and feasibility of battery material, electrode, and cell technologies that have not yet been tested or proven on commercial scale or under real-world operating conditions; the risks associated with battery-related manufacturing process scale-up, including maintaining consistent material, component, and cell quality, production yields, and process reproducibility at a pilot, semi-commercial, or commercial scale; the risks associated with compatibility of existing battery chemistries, formulations, components, or designs; unforeseen risks associated with entering into and maintaining collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, or commercial contracts with battery cell manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and various companies in the global battery and downstream end-user supply chain; the risks associated with the failure to develop and produce commercially viable battery-related products or that technical goals may not be achieved within expected timelines or budgets under a joint development or collaboration; the risks associated with the Company's technologies and products not meeting performance requirements or customer specifications; the risks that prototype and pilot-scale products do not advance into commercially produced products or translate into commercial orders; the risk associated with battery components and cell purchase orders and offtake supply that may not be fulfilled in full, on time, or at all as actual revenue realization depends on delivery schedules, achievement of technical milestones, and customer acceptance and validation; the risk associated with losing official vendor registration or status with existing customers; counterparty risk upon delivery of prototype and commercial products; the risks associated with constructing, completing, securing, and financing pilot, semi-commercial, and commercial battery materials, components, and cell manufacturing facilities including the Canadian and South Korean facilities; the risks associated with potential delays or increased costs with site preparation, equipment procurement and installation, and facility commissioning; the risks associated with integrating silicon anode material production, electrode manufacturing, and cell assembly within a single operational cluster or the Company's business portfolio; the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or cost fluctuations in raw materials, processing chemicals, and additive prices, impacting production costs and commercial viability; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of research, development and production; competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel, contracts and sales, and financing; access to adequate infrastructure and resources to support battery materials, components, and cell research and development activities; the risks associated with changes in the technology regulatory regime governing the Company; the risks associated with the timely execution of the Company's strategies and business plans; the risks associated with the lithium-ion battery industry and end-users' demand and adoption of the Company's silicon anode technology and battery products; market adoption and integration challenges, including the difficulty of incorporating silicon anodes and silicon battery products within battery manufacturers and OEMs' systems; the risks associated with the various environmental and political regulations the Company is subject to; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; the reliance on key personnel; liquidity risks; the risk of litigation; risk management; and other risk factors as identified in the Company's recent Financial Statements and MD&A and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available on www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued R&D and commercialization activities, no material adverse change in precursor, raw material, equipment, and relevant cost prices, development and commercialization plans to proceed in accordance with plans and such plans to achieve their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations, research and development, and commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
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