NEO Battery Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of $5.5 Million

NEO Battery Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of $5.5 Million

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. ("NEO" or the "Company") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost, silicon-enhanced battery developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging batteries for drones, robotics, and electronics, is pleased to close its upsized non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") through the issuance of 10,785,836 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.51 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,500,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.80 CAD for a period of 36 months from the closing date or until September 29, 2028.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated towards (i) securing the South Korean battery components and cell equipment and facilities to manufacture drone, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and robotics batteries, (ii) purchases of scale-up equipment for silicon battery material development, and (iii) working capital and general corporate overhead. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid an aggregate cash commission of $203,806.77 to the eligible finders. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

The Units under the Offering have been offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada (" OSC 72-503 "), and accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to OSC 72-503 will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Offering is not a Related Party Transaction as defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 ") and therefore is not subject to TSXV Policy 5.9.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities law, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.
NEO Battery Materials is a Canadian battery technology company focused on developing and producing silicon-enhanced lithium-ion batteries in drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), robotics, unmanned systems, electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems for AI data centers. With a patent-protected, low-cost manufacturing process, NEO Battery enables longer-running and ultra-fast charging batteries and provides end-to-end battery solutions from materials selection, cell architecture, and process optimization. The Company aims to be a globally-leading producer of high-performance lithium-ion battery components and materials, building a secure, robust battery supply chain in North America. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/ .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Spencer Huh
Director, President, and CEO

For Investor Relations, PR & More Information:
info@neobatterymaterials.com

T: +1 (437) 451-7678

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified notably by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: volatile stock prices; the general global markets and economic conditions; the possibility of write-downs and impairments; the risk associated with the research and development of battery-related technologies; the risk associated with the effectiveness and feasibility of technologies that have not yet been tested or proven on commercial scale; manufacturing process scale-up risks, including maintaining consistent material quality, production yields, and process reproducibility at a pilot or commercial scale; the risks associated with compatibility of existing battery chemistries; unforeseen risks associated with entering into and maintaining collaborations, joint ventures, or partnerships with battery cell manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and various companies in the global battery and downstram supply chain; the risks associated with the failure to develop and produce commercially viable products or that technical goals may not be achieved within expected timelines or budgets under a joint development or collaboration; the risk associated that purchase orders may not be fulfilled in full or on time, as actual revenue realization depends on delivery schedules, achievement of technical milestones, and customer acceptance testing; counterparty risk upon delivery of commercial products; the risks associated with the construction, completion, and financing of commercial facilities including the Windsor and South Korean facilities; the risks associated with supply chain disruptions or cost fluctuations in raw materials, processing chemicals, and additive prices, impacting production costs and commercial viability; the risks associated with uninsurable risks arising during the course of research, development and production; competition faced by the Company in securing experienced personnel and financing; access to adequate infrastructure and resources to support battery materials research and development activities; the risks associated with changes in the technology regulatory regime governing the Company; the risks associated with the timely execution of the Company's strategies and business plans; the risks associated with the lithium-ion battery industry's demand and adoption of the Company's silicon anode and battery technology; market adoption and integration challenges, including the difficulty of incorporating silicon anodes and silicon battery products within battery manufacturers and OEMs systems; the risks associated with the various environmental and political regulations the Company is subject to; risks related to regulatory and permitting delays; the reliance on key personnel; liquidity risks; the risk of litigation; risk management; and other risk factors as identified in the Company's recent Financial Statements and MD&A and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available on www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to, continued R&D and commercialization activities, no material adverse change in precursor prices, development and commercialization plans to proceed in accordance with plans and such plans to achieve their stated expected outcomes, receipt of required regulatory approvals, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information has been provided for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business, operations, research and development, and commercialization plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this presentation, and the Company does not undertake to update such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of theTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NEO Battery MaterialsNBM:CCTSXV:NBMEmerging Tech Investing
NBM:CC
The Conversation (0)
NEO Battery Materials (TSXV:NBM)

NEO Battery Materials


Keep reading...Show less

Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material for Lithium-ion Batteries

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

NEO Battery Materials Appoints Renowned Battery Industry Pioneer Mr. Ricky Lee as Lead Managerial Advisor

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to appoint Mr. Ricky Lee, a renowned battery industry pioneer, as the Lead Managerial Advisor. Mr. Ricky Lee is a 35-year battery and energy industry executive with substantial experience with battery material and cell design, mass-production technology, and equipment & process development at globally distinguished companies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang, NEO's Lead Scientific Advisor, as a new Director of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y ") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from DeVisser Gray LLP (" Former Auditor ") to MNP LLP (" Successor Auditor "), effective March 19, 2024.

NEO Battery's board of directors accepted the resignation of DeVisser Gray LLP and appointed MNP LLP as the new auditor of the Company, effective March 19, 2024, until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

  • Major Process Innovation Improves Silicon Anode Yield, Capacity, and Particle Uniformity
    • Achieved Pilot-Scale Capacity Expansion to 4,000 Kilograms Per Year Without Additional Equipment or Process Change
  • Participated in Battery Japan and InterBattery 2024 to Establish Over 100 Relationships with EV and Battery Industry Players
  • Widening Testing Pipeline Partners and Evaluation Scale Towards Larger Battery Capacities and Formats
  • Appointed Mr. Daniel Lim as Chief Financial Officer

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to report technological advancements in NEO Battery's silicon anode production yield, capacity, and quality through its recent manufacturing innovation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has increased its ownership of the South Korean subsidiary, NEO Battery Materials Korea Co., Ltd. (" NBM Korea "), through a Share Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Automobile & PCB Inc (" A&P ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Gold Investing

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue