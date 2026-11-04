NBA and ServiceNow extend partnership to enhance employee experience with ServiceNow EmployeeWorks

ServiceNow EmployeeWorks to Simplify Internal Services and Everyday Workplace Tasks for the NBA

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced its extended partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) as its Official Employee Workflow Partner. The NBA will deploy ServiceNow EmployeeWorks to create a self-service experience for NBA employees to manage onboarding and internal workplace service requests, allowing them to complete tasks in one experience through one platform.

The expanded partnership builds on the NBA's existing use of ServiceNow technology, including Home Court, the NBA's employee intranet built on Employee Center Pro that has helped streamline access to internal resources and support services.

"Our continued partnership with ServiceNow reflects our focus on providing employees with tools that make their day-to-day work easier and more efficient," said Krishna Bhagavathula, Chief Technology Officer, NBA. "By bringing information and services together in one place, EmployeeWorks will help simplify routine tasks and allow our employees to focus on the work that matters most."

"The NBA has set the bar for seamless fan experiences. EmployeeWorks brings that same standard to the people behind the scenes," said Bhavin Shah, senior vice president, employee experience group, ServiceNow . "Work shouldn't slow down because employees have to figure out which system to use or who to contact. With EmployeeWorks, they can simply ask for what they need and trust that the work will get done across the systems they already use, tailored to their role. The result is a simpler employee experience and faster internal operations for the NBA."

Through ServiceNow EmployeeWorks, NBA employees will be able to:

  • Simplify employee requests for HR and IT: ServiceNow EmployeeWorks will access the NBA's systems to help employees complete HR onboarding tasks and routine IT requests, such as resetting passwords, unlocking accounts, and accessing software.
  • Schedule meetings and reserve rooms: Calendaring Assistant creates a unified workplace experience for everyday tasks like booking meetings and reserving space. It integrates with calendar systems, orchestrating nuanced requests like reserving rooms and adding conference links, scheduling meetings on days with the least disruption to teams, and bringing together multi-person schedules to coordinate a full-day team workshop.
  • Access information across company systems from a single experience: Employees can locate company policies and internal documents across company systems and take action from a single interface.
  • Complete approvals: Time-off requests and laptop/software orders can easily be reviewed and approved from EmployeeWorks. Employees will be able to receive a notification via Home Court, review the details via Home Court, then click "in context," and if correct, approve the request.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the Super Intelligence Control Tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any AI, any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate, govern, and secure work across the enterprise. As the intelligent control tower, ServiceNow gives customers the enterprise context, control, and confidence to scale AI across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results at scale. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.servicenow.com

Media Contacts
Caroline Parkinson
Press@servicenow.com

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