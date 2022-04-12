Life Science NewsInvesting News

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company has come to an agreement with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd. (Flexitarian Foods) for the exclusive use of the Plantein trademark in Canada

The Plantein trademark is owned by Flexitarian Foods, a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer. The popular Plantein brand was first launched in Australia and is now being expanded globally, including the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and now in Canada.

The term of the Plantein trademark assignment from Flexitarian Foods correlates with the exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement that the Companies signed previously for an extensive line of plant-based, meat alternative products. The Definitive Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement executed with Flexitarian Foods to become the exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor, as formerly announced on August 17, 2021, is for an initial 10-year term with a 10-year renewable term.

Naturally Splendid initially launched this line of plant-based entrees, under the NATERA brand in Canada. Through strategic discussions with Flexitarian Foods, it's been determined that the opportunity to capitalize on the momentum that the Plantein brand has gained in Australia, provides multiple benefits for both companies including increased exposure for the brand.

Naturally Splendid has launched a website specifically for the Plantein brand that can be found at www.plantein.ca.

Flexitarian Foods Managing Director Mr. Evan Tsioukis states, "We have grown the Plantein brand to be one of Australia's most popular plant-based choices. We are excited to continue expanding our business relationship with Naturally Splendid and will be incorporating many of the same strategies in Canada, that have made the Plantein brand a success in Australia."

The current roster of plant-based entrees that Naturally Splendid will offer is being amended in both SKUs as well as branding. Naturally Splendid will initially stock eight (8) SKUs under the Plantein trademark including a Plant-Based; Burger; Crunchy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and a Phishy Filet.

These existing SKUs, plus additional plant-based entrees, will be manufactured in Naturally Splendid's existing facility in Pitt Meadows, BC once new manufacturing lines are received and facility upgrades are completed.

As announced in previous news releases, the Company has developed a distribution network covering Canada coast to coast. This network of distributors provides access to thousands of clients across most every distribution channel, including chain and independent retail stores, chain restaurants and individual locations, to which the Plantein brand will be introduced to.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states: "We are pleased to extend our existing business relationship with Flexitarian Foods to market the Plantein brand here in Canada, building on the growing presence of the Plantein trademark. This latest strategic move to market Plantein in Canada, in addition to being the exclusive manufacturer and distributor, is pivotal for the Company. We look forward to delivering these delicious plant-based offerings to a broad range of foodservice and retail clients through our existing distribution network."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-570-0902 x 101

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
CEO, Director

Contact Information
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



George Ragogna Appointed CFO

George Ragogna Appointed CFO

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that Mr. George Ragogna has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing current Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Bryan Carson

Mr. Ragogna has over 30 years of experience in the Canadian financial services industry with over 20 years in a progressive leadership role specializing in; strategic planning, corporate sales, workforce optimization and regulatory compliance for the Co-operators Group Limited, a leading Canadian multi-line insurance and financial services co-operative with $56.4 billion in assets under management.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Closes Second Tranche of $1,120,456 for a Total Raise of $3,270,971

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") (see news release dated November 23, 2021 and December 23, 2021) by issuing 37,348,532 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,455.96 (the "Second Tranche"). In total, the Company has issued 109,032,378 Units for gross proceeds of $3,270,971.34 under the entire private placement financing. The Financing has been oversubscribed by $270,971.34

Each Unit in the Second Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Closes First Tranche of $2,150,515

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRA:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (see news release dated November 23, 2021) by issuing 71,683,846 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.03 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,150,515 (the "First Tranche

Each Unit in the First Tranche consists of one common share of Naturally Splendid and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from the date of the issue at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

NATERA Plant Based Foods Featured at DirectFood.store

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that NATERA Plant-Based Foods is now available through DirectFood.store

DirectFood.store is a British Columbia based food delivery company offering a wide variety of local food throughout the Greater Vancouver Region. The company offers a first-of-its-kind sustainable solution for grocery shopping with a zero-waste system. DirectFood.store does not have any warehouses with all food being picked up directly from the farms or vendors in the morning and delivered to customers later that day.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FSE:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin reports, "The Company continues to execute on our strategic plan developing, manufacturing and distributing plant-based, meat alternative entrees. Having identified plant-based entrees as our priority, work has already begun retrofitting our existing food manufacturing facility located in British Columbia. This includes installation of a state-of-the-art packaging line which has already been initiated. This line is expected to be operational in the next 30 - 45 days. Once fully operational, this new packaging line creates significant opportunities in the retail market by providing a wide range of packaging formats that can then be placed in both chiller and freezer sections of grocery stores. The versatility of this packaging line creates opportunities for sales in multiple formats for different placement in stores across a wide range of potential clients, ultimately resulting in increased sales.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

