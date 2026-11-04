Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Third Quarter 2026 Distribution of $2.34 per Common Unit

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Third Quarter 2026 Distribution of $2.34 per Common Unit

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported third quarter 2026 results as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended     Last Twelve Months Ended  
(In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, 2026  
Operating cash flow $ 43,992     $ 162,721  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   787       3,061  
Less: investment in soda ash business         (39,200 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 44,779     $ 126,582  
Less: cash for debt repayments   (13,084 )     (54,242 )
Add: other changes in cash   5       (8,595 )
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions (1) $ 31,700     $ 63,745  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit (1) $ 2.34     $ 4.71  

____________________________________

(1)  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Highlights:

  • Generated $44.8 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2026 
  • Fully repaid remaining $13.1 million balance on credit facility in the third quarter of 2026; $14.3 million of debt remaining, maturing in December 2026
  • Declares third quarter 2026 distribution of $2.34 per common unit
  • Paid second quarter 2026 distribution of $0.75 per common unit

"NRP generated $45 million of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2026 and $166 million of free cash flow over the last twelve months before accounting for the $39 million investment we made in our soda ash business in the first quarter of 2026," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president and chief operating officer. "I am pleased to say we fully repaid the remaining $13 million balance on our credit facility during the third quarter. Consistent with our communications throughout the year, we are able to significantly increase the distribution this quarter and will pay out $32 million, or $2.34 per common unit."

Mr. Nunez continued, "I am delighted that we are nearing the end of our long journey to de-lever and de-risk the business, especially in light of the challenging market environment facing all three of our key commodities." 

NRP announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2026 cash distribution of $2.34 per common unit to be paid on November 24, 2026, to unitholders of record on November 17, 2026. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability, and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Mineral Rights Segment

Mineral Rights net income for the third quarter of 2026 decreased $3.9 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to revised engineering and increased depletion rate at a thermal property as compared to the prior year period. Operating cash flow and free cash flow increased $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year period primarily due to increased thermal coal sales volumes and increased prices and volumes at certain metallurgical properties, partially offset by timing of minimum payments and lease amendment fees in the third quarter of 2025. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the third quarter of 2026.

NRP's mineral rights segment cash flows are primarily tied to market prices of metallurgical and thermal coal, commodities characterized by volatile and unpredictable price movements. As a result, the free cash flow generated by this segment may also be quite volatile. Metallurgical coal pricing improved in the third quarter of 2026, however, NRP expects continued pressure on pricing as soft global demand for steel persists. Thermal coal prices remain muted due to low natural gas prices and ample coal stockpiles at power plants. NRP does not expect any meaningful change to pricing in 2027.

NRP continues to explore opportunities to create value through carbon sequestration and renewable energy production across its vast portfolio of mineral and surface assets but has no material developments to report on its carbon neutral initiatives.

Soda Ash Segment

Soda Ash net income in the third quarter of 2026 decreased $1.7 million as compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower sales prices in 2026. NRP's soda ash segment cash flows result from distributions received from Sisecam Wyoming, which NRP does not control. NRP did not receive a distribution from Sisecam Wyoming in the third quarter of 2025 or 2026, and the last distribution received was in the second quarter of 2025. Soda ash prices are volatile and remain low as capacity in China has grown faster than global demand. NRP does not expect to receive distributions from Sisecam Wyoming until the soda ash market returns to equilibrium through capacity rationalization and increased demand, something not expected to occur in the near term. 

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing net income increased $1.3 million, while operating cash flow and free cash flow each increased $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period. These increases were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest in the third quarter of 2026 as compared to the prior year period due to less debt outstanding. 

In August 2026, NRP paid a second quarter 2026 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit and today NRP declared a third quarter 2026 cash distribution of $2.34 per common unit.  

NRP had $251.7 million of available liquidity at September 30, 2026, consisting of $51.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $200.0 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility. NRP has $14.3 million of debt remaining which will be repaid in December of this year.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register for the conference call, please use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/233500581?pwd=J7hnCFGG. After registering a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering at minimum 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com. To access the replay, please visit the Investor Relations section of NRP's website.

Withholding Information for Foreign Investors

Concurrent with this announcement, we are providing qualified notice to brokers and nominees that hold NRP units on behalf of non-U.S. investors under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b) and (d) and Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. In addition, brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distribution as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at a rate equal to the sum of the highest applicable rate plus ten percent (10%).

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Sisecam Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.

For additional information, please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Partnership expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Partnership based on its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Partnership. These risks include, among other things, statements regarding: future distributions on the Partnership's common units; the Partnership's business strategy; its liquidity and access to capital and financing sources; its financial strategy; prices of and demand for coal, trona and soda ash, and other natural resources; estimated revenues, expenses and results of operations; projected future performance by the Partnership's lessees; Sisecam Wyoming LLC's trona mining and soda ash refinery operations; distributions from the soda ash business; the impact of governmental policies, laws and regulations, as well as regulatory and legal proceedings involving the Partnership, and of scheduled or potential regulatory or legal changes; global and U.S. economic conditions; and other factors detailed in Natural Resource Partners' Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) less equity earnings from unconsolidated investment; plus total distributions from unconsolidated investment, interest expense, net, debt modification expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation, depletion and amortization and asset impairments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or loss, net income or loss attributable to partners, operating income or loss, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance, liquidity or ability to service debt obligations. There are significant limitations to using Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring items that materially affect our net income, the lack of comparability of results of operations of different companies and the different methods of calculating Adjusted EBITDA reported by different companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA presented below is not calculated or presented on the same basis as Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our partnership agreement or Consolidated EBITDDA as defined in Opco's debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis.

"Free cash flow" or "FCF" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus distributions from unconsolidated investment in excess of cumulative earnings and return of long-term contract receivable; less capital expenditures, cash flow used in acquisition costs classified as investing or financing activities, and capital to unconsolidated investment. FCF is calculated before mandatory debt repayments. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess our ability to make cash distributions and repay debt.

"Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions" is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as free cash flow, as defined above, adjusted for cash for debt repayments, other changes in cash (which includes cash flow used for taxes on unit-based award settlements, capital contributed by the general partner, proceeds from asset sales, and cash flow used in unit buybacks or asset acquisitions), and cash retained at the discretion of the board of directors. Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities. Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions may not be calculated the same for us as for other companies. Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions is a supplemental liquidity measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others to assess cash that is available for distribution to our unitholders. 

"Leverage ratio" represents the outstanding principal of NRP's debt at the end of the period divided by the last twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA as defined above. NRP believes that leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors to evaluate and monitor the indebtedness of NRP relative to its ability to generate income to service such debt and in understanding trends in NRP's overall financial condition. Leverage ratio may not be calculated the same for NRP as for other companies and is not a substitute for, and should not be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial ratios. 

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow- 

Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 
           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(In thousands, except per unit data) 2026     2025     2026     2026     2025  
Revenues and other income                                      
Royalty and other mineral rights $ 46,989     $ 49,615     $ 49,119     $ 139,405     $ 145,170  
Transportation and processing services   1,952       1,800       3,851       9,688       8,772  
Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming   (4,126 )     (2,390 )     (4,905 )     (16,859 )     4,746  
Gain on asset sales and disposals   5       906       45       49       1,882  
Total revenues and other income $ 44,820     $ 49,931     $ 48,110     $ 132,283     $ 160,570  
                                       
Operating expenses                                      
Operating and maintenance expenses $ 5,540     $ 7,654     $ 5,731     $ 17,384     $ 18,589  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   6,526       3,868       11,131       25,271       11,611  
General and administrative expenses   5,660       5,725       5,020       15,714       18,154  
Asset impairments                           20  
Total operating expenses $ 17,726     $ 17,247     $ 21,882     $ 58,369     $ 48,374  
                                       
Income from operations $ 27,094     $ 32,684     $ 26,228     $ 73,914     $ 112,196  
                                       
Interest expense, net $ (552 )   $ (1,779 )   $ (1,052 )   $ (2,577 )   $ (6,827 )
                                       
Net income $ 26,542     $ 30,905     $ 25,176     $ 71,337     $ 105,369  
                                       
Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 26,011     $ 30,287     $ 24,672     $ 69,910     $ 103,262  
Net income attributable to the general partner   531       618       504       1,427       2,107  
                                       
Net income per common unit                                      
Basic $ 1.96     $ 2.31     $ 1.86     $ 5.28     $ 7.87  
Diluted   1.95       2.28       1.85       5.24       7.77  
                                       
Net income $ 26,542     $ 30,905     $ 25,176     $ 71,337     $ 105,369  
Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other   847       (2,391 )     904       1,611       (545 )
Comprehensive income $ 27,389     $ 28,514     $ 26,080     $ 72,948     $ 104,824  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(In thousands) 2026     2025     2026     2026     2025  
Cash flows from operating activities                                      
Net income $ 26,542     $ 30,905     $ 25,176     $ 71,337     $ 105,369  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                                      
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   6,526       3,868       11,131       25,271       11,611  
Distributions from unconsolidated investment                           7,840  
Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment   4,126       2,390       4,905       16,859       (4,746 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   (5 )     (906 )     (45 )     (49 )     (1,882 )
Asset impairments                           20  
Bad debt expense   53       1,731       33       (690 )     862  
Unit-based compensation expense   2,573       2,724       1,671       5,408       8,103  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and other   318       368       442       1,207       (81 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                                      
Accounts receivable   5,169       (3,115 )     (3,826 )     1,958       346  
Accounts payable   (38 )     (43 )     (1,460 )     (208 )     (23 )
Accrued liabilities   927       358       2,361       (3,868 )     (5,336 )
Accrued interest   179       324       (216 )     173       190  
Deferred revenue   (2,853 )     1,577       285       (1,134 )     (2,636 )
Other items, net   475       914       493       1,692       1,461  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 43,992     $ 41,095     $ 40,950     $ 117,956     $ 121,098  
                                       
Cash flows from investing activities                                      
Proceeds from asset sales and disposals $ 5     $ 906     $ 46     $ 51     $ 1,883  
Capital to unconsolidated investment                     (39,200 )      
Return of long-term contract receivable   787       728       773       2,318       2,142  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 792     $ 1,634     $ 819     $ (36,831 )   $ 4,025  
                                       
Cash flows from financing activities                                      
Debt borrowings $     $     $ 6,000     $ 67,200     $ 33,700  
Debt repayments   (13,084 )     (32,000 )     (39,000 )     (86,084 )     (106,500 )
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner   (10,140 )     (10,055 )     (10,141 )     (32,044 )     (46,386 )
Other items, net         1             (8,646 )     (5,362 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (23,224 )   $ (42,054 )   $ (43,141 )   $ (59,574 )   $ (124,548 )
                                       
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 21,560     $ 675     $ (1,372 )   $ 21,551     $ 575  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   30,132       30,344       31,504       30,141       30,444  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,692     $ 31,019     $ 30,132     $ 51,692     $ 31,019  
                                       
Supplemental cash flow information:                                      
Cash paid for interest $ 310     $ 1,413     $ 1,204     $ 2,198     $ 6,509  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  September 30,     December 31,  
  2026     2025  
(In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited)        
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,692     $ 30,141  
Accounts receivable, net   28,740       28,666  
Other current assets, net   457       2,105  
Total current assets $ 80,889     $ 60,912  
Land   24,007       24,008  
Mineral rights, net   345,679       366,987  
Intangible assets, net   7,958       11,908  
Equity in unconsolidated investment   274,197       250,244  
Long-term contract receivable, net   17,935       20,406  
Other long-term assets, net   13,278       13,900  
Total assets $ 763,943     $ 748,365  
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable $ 950     $ 1,159  
Accrued liabilities   8,207       10,897  
Accrued interest   242       69  
Current portion of deferred revenue   5,789       6,663  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   14,307       14,198  
Total current liabilities $ 29,495     $ 32,986  
Deferred revenue   59,075       58,067  
Long-term debt, net         18,884  
Other non-current liabilities   5,689       5,909  
Total liabilities $ 94,259     $ 115,846  
Commitments and contingencies              
Partners' capital              
Common unitholders' interest (13,250,412 and 13,138,097 units issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) $ 659,674     $ 625,188  
General partner's interest   12,400       11,332  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,390 )     (4,001 )
Total partners' capital $ 669,684     $ 632,519  
Total liabilities and partners' capital $ 763,943     $ 748,365  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital
                                     
                          Accumulated          
                          Other     Total  
  Common Unitholders     General     Comprehensive     Partners'  
(In thousands) Units     Amounts     Partner     Loss     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2025   13,138     $ 625,188     $ 11,332     $ (4,001 )   $ 632,519  
Net income         19,227       392             19,619  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (11,528 )     (235 )           (11,763 )
Issuance of unit-based awards   112                          
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net         (7,985 )                 (7,985 )
Capital contribution               282             282  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                     (140 )     (140 )
Balance at March 31, 2026   13,250     $ 624,902     $ 11,771     $ (4,141 )   $ 632,532  
Net income         24,672       504             25,176  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (9,938 )     (203 )           (10,141 )
Unit-based awards amortization         1,585                   1,585  
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                     904       904  
Balance at June 30, 2026   13,250     $ 641,221     $ 12,072     $ (3,237 )   $ 650,056  
Net income         26,011       531             26,542  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (9,937 )     (203 )           (10,140 )
Unit-based awards amortization         2,379                   2,379  
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                     847       847  
Balance at September 30, 2026   13,250     $ 659,674     $ 12,400     $ (2,390 )   $ 669,684  


                          Accumulated          
                          Other     Total  
  Common Unitholders     General     Comprehensive     Partners'  
(In thousands) Units     Amounts     Partner     Income (Loss)     Capital  
Balance at December 31, 2024   13,049     $ 543,231     $ 9,547     $ (1,670 )   $ 551,108  
Net income         39,448       805             40,253  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (25,750 )     (526 )           (26,276 )
Issuance of unit-based awards   89                          
Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net         (3,175 )                 (3,175 )
Capital contribution               187             187  
Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other                     2,260       2,260  
Balance at March 31, 2025   13,138     $ 553,754     $ 10,013     $ 590     $ 564,357  
Net income         33,527       684             34,211  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (9,854 )     (201 )           (10,055 )
Unit-based awards amortization         2,346                   2,346  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                     (414 )     (414 )
Balance at June 30, 2025   13,138     $ 579,773     $ 10,496     $ 176     $ 590,445  
Net income         30,287       618             30,905  
Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner         (9,854 )     (201 )           (10,055 )
Unit-based awards amortization         2,346                   2,346  
Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other                     (2,391 )     (2,391 )
Balance at September 30, 2025   13,138     $ 602,552     $ 10,913     $ (2,215 )   $ 611,250  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and June 30, 2026:

  Reportable Segments                  
(In thousands) Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026                              
Revenues $ 48,941     $     $     $ 48,941  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (4,126 )           (4,126 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   5                   5  
Total revenues and other income $ 48,946     $ (4,126 )   $     $ 44,820  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 36,937     $ (4,178 )   $ (6,217 )   $ 26,542  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 43,458     $ (52 )   $ (5,660 )   $ 37,746  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 46,338     $ (52 )   $ (2,294 )   $ 43,992  
Investing activities $ 792     $     $     $ 792  
Financing activities $     $     $ (23,224 )   $ (23,224 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 47,125     $ (52 )   $ (2,294 )   $ 44,779  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions (1) $ 47,130     $ (52 )   $ (15,378 )   $ 31,700  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit (1)                         $ 2.34  
                               
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                              
Revenues $ 51,415     $     $     $ 51,415  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (2,390 )           (2,390 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   906                   906  
Total revenues and other income $ 52,321     $ (2,390 )   $     $ 49,931  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 40,859     $ (2,446 )   $ (7,508 )   $ 30,905  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 44,723     $ (56 )   $ (5,725 )   $ 38,942  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 44,428     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,095  
Investing activities $ 1,634     $     $     $ 1,634  
Financing activities $     $     $ (42,054 )   $ (42,054 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 45,156     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,823  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions (1) $ 46,062     $ (55 )   $ (35,952 )   $ 10,055  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit (1)                         $ 0.75  
                               
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Revenues $ 52,970     $     $     $ 52,970  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (4,905 )           (4,905 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   45                   45  
Total revenues and other income $ 53,015     $ (4,905 )   $     $ 48,110  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 36,237     $ (4,984 )   $ (6,077 )   $ 25,176  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 47,363     $ (79 )   $ (5,020 )   $ 42,264  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 44,579     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 40,950  
Investing activities $ 819     $     $     $ 819  
Financing activities $     $     $ (43,141 )   $ (43,141 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 45,352     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 41,723  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions (1) $ 45,398     $ (79 )   $ (35,178 )   $ 10,141  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit (1)                         $ 0.75  

____________________________________

(1)  See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

  Reportable Segments                  
(In thousands) Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026                              
Revenues $ 149,093     $     $     $ 149,093  
Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming         (16,859 )           (16,859 )
Gain on asset sales and disposals   49                   49  
Total revenues and other income $ 149,142     $ (16,859 )   $     $ 132,283  
Asset impairments $     $     $     $  
Net income (loss) $ 106,704     $ (17,062 )   $ (18,305 )   $ 71,337  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 131,961     $ (203 )   $ (15,714 )   $ 116,044  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 132,744     $ (203 )   $ (14,585 )   $ 117,956  
Investing activities $ 2,369     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (36,831 )
Financing activities $ (1,256 )   $     $ (58,318 )   $ (59,574 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 135,062     $ (39,403 )   $ (14,585 )   $ 81,074  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions (1) $ 133,857     $ (39,403 )   $ (42,472 )   $ 51,982  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit (1)                         $ 3.84  
                               
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025                              
Revenues $ 153,942     $     $     $ 153,942  
Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming         4,746             4,746  
Gain on asset sales and disposals   1,882                   1,882  
Total revenues and other income $ 155,824     $ 4,746     $     $ 160,570  
Asset impairments $ 20     $     $     $ 20  
Net income (loss) $ 125,758     $ 4,606     $ (24,995 )   $ 105,369  
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 137,375     $ 7,700     $ (18,154 )   $ 126,921  
Cash flow provided by (used in) continuing operations:                              
Operating activities $ 133,227     $ 7,700     $ (19,829 )   $ 121,098  
Investing activities $ 4,025     $     $     $ 4,025  
Financing activities $ (841 )   $     $ (123,707 )   $ (124,548 )
Free cash flow (1) $ 135,369     $ 7,700     $ (19,829 )   $ 123,240  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions (1) $ 136,411     $ 7,700     $ (113,946 )   $ 30,165  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit (1)                         $ 2.25  


         


  (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Financial Tables
(Unaudited)

Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights
           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Nine Months Ended  
  September 30,     June 30,     September 30,  
(In thousands, except per ton data) 2026     2025     2026     2026     2025  
Coal sales volumes (tons)                                      
Appalachia                                      
Northern   2,075       1,508       1,492       4,039       1,764  
Central   3,442       3,296       3,371       9,780       9,797  
Southern   494       678       453       1,276       1,522  
Total Appalachia   6,011       5,482       5,316       15,095       13,083  
Illinois Basin   1,468       1,005       2,416       6,304       5,984  
Northern Powder River Basin   507       841       309       991       2,183  
Gulf Coast   186       201       198       546       614  
Total coal sales volumes   8,172       7,529       8,239       22,936       21,864  
                                       
Coal royalty revenue per ton                                      
Appalachia                                      
Northern $ 1.18     $ 1.48     $ 1.18     $ 1.21     $ 1.51  
Central   6.24       6.08       6.06       6.16       6.22  
Southern   11.73       8.36       11.52       11.57       8.58  
Illinois Basin   2.32       1.93       2.45       2.37       2.29  
Northern Powder River Basin   5.29       4.68       4.86       5.31       4.83  
Gulf Coast   0.88       0.80       0.82       0.85       0.79  
Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton   4.40       4.51       4.25       4.38       4.64  
                                       
Coal royalty revenues                                      
Appalachia                                      
Northern $ 2,451     $ 2,225     $ 1,759     $ 4,881     $ 2,660  
Central   21,470       20,051       20,414       60,212       60,971  
Southern   5,796       5,666       5,218       14,764       13,060  
Total Appalachia   29,717       27,942       27,391       79,857       76,691  
Illinois Basin   3,410       1,943       5,925       14,941       13,694  
Northern Powder River Basin   2,680       3,932       1,503       5,267       10,544  
Gulf Coast   164       161       163       462       485  
Unadjusted coal royalty revenues   35,971       33,978       34,982       100,527       101,414  
Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases   (829 )     215       (189 )     (1,018 )     (180 )
Total coal royalty revenues $ 35,142     $ 34,193     $ 34,793     $ 99,509     $ 101,234  
                                       
Other revenues                                      
Production lease minimum revenues $ 531     $ 1,365     $ 251     $ 1,340     $ 4,213  
Minimum lease straight-line revenues   4,019       4,176       4,019       12,057       12,276  
Oil and gas royalty revenues   1,477       1,787       2,447       5,310       6,212  
Carbon neutral revenues   245       316       94       524       1,201  
Property tax revenues   420       2,105       1,710       3,841       5,261  
Wheelage revenues   2,055       2,225       1,959       6,004       6,506  
Coal overriding royalty revenues   544       297       1,040       2,970       1,633  
Lease amendment revenues   1,117       1,699       1,242       3,559       3,010  
Aggregates royalty revenues   1,198       1,011       1,246       3,562       2,770  
Other revenues   241       441       318       729       854  
Total other revenues $ 11,847     $ 15,422     $ 14,326     $ 39,896     $ 43,936  
Royalty and other mineral rights $ 46,989     $ 49,615     $ 49,119     $ 139,405     $ 145,170  
Transportation and processing services revenues   1,952       1,800       3,851       9,688       8,772  
Gain on asset sales and disposals   5       906       45       49       1,882  
Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income $ 48,946     $ 52,321     $ 53,015     $ 149,142     $ 155,824  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026                              
Net income (loss) $ 36,937     $ (4,178 )   $ (6,217 )   $ 26,542  
Add: equity in loss from unconsolidated investment         4,126             4,126  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               552       552  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   6,521             5       6,526  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,458     $ (52 )   $ (5,660 )   $ 37,746  
                               
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                              
Net income (loss) $ 40,859     $ (2,446 )   $ (7,508 )   $ 30,905  
Add: equity in loss from unconsolidated investment         2,390             2,390  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               1,779       1,779  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   3,864             4       3,868  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,723     $ (56 )   $ (5,725 )   $ 38,942  
                               
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Net income (loss) $ 36,237     $ (4,984 )   $ (6,077 )   $ 25,176  
Add: equity in loss from unconsolidated investment         4,905             4,905  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               1,052       1,052  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   11,126             5       11,131  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,363     $ (79 )   $ (5,020 )   $ 42,264  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026                              
Net income (loss) $ 106,704     $ (17,062 )   $ (18,305 )   $ 71,337  
Add: equity in loss from unconsolidated investment         16,859             16,859  
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment                      
Add: interest expense, net               2,577       2,577  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   25,257             14       25,271  
Add: asset impairments                      
Adjusted EBITDA $ 131,961     $ (203 )   $ (15,714 )   $ 116,044  
                               
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025                              
Net income (loss) $ 125,758     $ 4,606     $ (24,995 )   $ 105,369  
Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment         (4,746 )           (4,746 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment         7,840             7,840  
Add: interest expense, net               6,827       6,827  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   11,597             14       11,611  
Add: asset impairments   20                   20  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,375     $ 7,700     $ (18,154 )   $ 126,921  


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Available for Common Unitholder and GP Distributions
                     
  Reportable Segments                  
(In thousands) Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 46,338     $ (52 )   $ (2,294 )   $ 43,992  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   787                   787  
Free cash flow $ 47,125     $ (52 )   $ (2,294 )   $ 44,779  
Less: cash for debt repayments               (13,084 )     (13,084 )
Add (less): other changes in cash                              
Add: proceeds from asset sales   5                   5  
Less: cash used for taxes on unit-based award settlements                      
Add: capital contributed by the general partner                      
Total other changes in cash   5                   5  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions $ 47,130     $ (52 )   $ (15,378 )   $ 31,700  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit                         $ 2.34  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 792     $     $     $ 792  
Net cash used in financing activities $     $     $ (23,224 )   $ (23,224 )
                               
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 44,428     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,095  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   728                   728  
Free cash flow $ 45,156     $ (55 )   $ (3,278 )   $ 41,823  
Less: cash for debt repayments               (32,674 )     (32,674 )
Add (less): other changes in cash                              
Add: proceeds from asset sales   906                   906  
Less: cash used for taxes on unit-based award settlements                      
Add: capital contributed by the general partner                      
Total other changes in cash   906                   906  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions $ 46,062     $ (55 )   $ (35,952 )   $ 10,055  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit                         $ 0.75  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 1,634     $     $     $ 1,634  
Net cash used in financing activities $     $     $ (42,054 )   $ (42,054 )
                               
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 44,579     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 40,950  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   773                   773  
Free cash flow $ 45,352     $ (79 )   $ (3,550 )   $ 41,723  
Less: cash for debt repayments               (31,628 )     (31,628 )
Add (less): other changes in cash                              
Add: proceeds from asset sales   46                   46  
Less: cash used for taxes on unit-based award settlements                      
Add: capital contributed by the general partner                      
Total other changes in cash   46                   46  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions $ 45,398     $ (79 )   $ (35,178 )   $ 10,141  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit                         $ 0.75  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 819     $     $     $ 819  
Net cash used in financing activities $     $     $ (43,141 )   $ (43,141 )


Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Available for Common Unitholder and GP Distributions
                   
  Reportable Segments                
(In thousands) Mineral Rights     Soda Ash     Corporate and Financing     Total  
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 132,744     $ (203 )   $ (14,585 )   $ 117,956  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   2,318                   2,318  
Less: capital to unconsolidated investment         (39,200 )           (39,200 )
Free cash flow $ 135,062     $ (39,403 )   $ (14,585 )   $ 81,074  
Less: cash for debt repayments               (20,497 )     (20,497 )
Add (less): other changes in cash                              
Add: proceeds from asset sales   51                   51  
Less: cash used for taxes on unit-based award settlements   (1,256 )           (7,672 )     (8,928 )
Less: capital contributed by the general partner               282       282  
Total other changes in cash   (1,205 )           (7,390 )     (8,595 )
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions $ 133,857     $ (39,403 )   $ (42,472 )   $ 51,982  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit                         $ 3.84  
                               
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 2,369     $ (39,200 )   $     $ (36,831 )
Net cash provided by financing activities $ (1,256 )   $     $ (58,318 )   $ (59,574 )
                               
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025                              
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 133,227     $ 7,700     $ (19,829 )   $ 121,098  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   2,142                   2,142  
Free cash flow $ 135,369     $ 7,700     $ (19,829 )   $ 123,240  
Less: cash for debt repayments               (89,596 )     (89,596 )
Add (less): other changes in cash                              
Add: proceeds from asset sales   1,883                   1,883  
Less: cash used for taxes on unit-based award settlements   (841 )           (4,708 )     (5,549 )
Less: capital contributed by the general partner               187       187  
Total other changes in cash   1,042             (4,521 )     (3,479 )
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions $ 136,411     $ 7,700     $ (113,946 )   $ 30,165  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit                         $ 2.25  
                               
Net cash provided by investing activities $ 4,025     $     $     $ 4,025  
Net cash used in financing activities $ (841 )   $     $ (123,707 )   $ (124,548 )



Natural Resource Partners L.P.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)

Last Twelve Months (LTM) Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Available for Common Unitholder and GP Distributions
             
  For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands) December 31, 2025     March 31, 2026     June 30, 2026     September 30, 2026     Last 12 Months  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,765     $ 33,014     $ 40,950     $ 43,992     $ 162,721  
Add: return of long-term contract receivable   743       758       773       787       3,061  
Less: capital contribution to unconsolidated investment         (39,200 )                 (39,200 )
Free cash flow $ 45,508     $ (5,428 )   $ 41,723     $ 44,779     $ 126,582  
Less: cash for debt repayments   (33,745 )     24,215       (31,628 )     (13,084 )     (54,242 )
Add (less): other changes in cash                                      
Add: proceeds from asset sales               46       5       51  
Less: cash used for taxes on unit-based award settlements         (8,928 )                 (8,928 )
Add: capital contributed by the general partner         282                   282  
Total other changes in cash         (8,646 )     46       5       (8,595 )
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions $ 11,763     $ 10,141     $ 10,141     $ 31,700     $ 63,745  
Free cash flow available for common unitholder and GP distributions per unit $ 0.87     $ 0.75     $ 0.75     $ 2.34     $ 4.71  


Leverage Ratio


  For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands) December 31, 2025     March 31, 2026     June 30, 2026     September 30, 2026     Last 12 Months  
Net income $ 30,998     $ 19,619     $ 25,176     $ 26,542     $ 102,335  
Add: equity in loss from unconsolidated investment   1,686       7,828       4,905       4,126       18,545  
Add: interest expense, net   1,157       973       1,052       552       3,734  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   3,344       7,614       11,131       6,526       28,615  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,185     $ 36,034     $ 42,264     $ 37,746     $ 153,229  
                                       
Debt—at September 30, 2026                                 $ 14,331  
                                       
Leverage Ratio                                 0.1 x  


  For the Three Months Ended          
(In thousands) December 31, 2024     March 31, 2025     June 30, 2025     September 30, 2025     Last 12 Months  
Net income $ 42,772     $ 40,253     $ 34,211     $ 30,905     $ 148,141  
Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment   (931 )     (4,610 )     (2,526 )     2,390       (5,677 )
Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment   10,667       2,940       4,900             18,507  
Add: interest expense, net   3,524       2,668       2,380       1,779       10,351  
Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization   2,827       3,989       3,754       3,868       14,438  
Add: asset impairments         20                   20  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,859     $ 45,260     $ 42,719     $ 38,942     $ 185,780  
                                       
Debt—at September 30, 2025                                 $ 69,547  
                                       
Leverage Ratio                                 0.4 x  

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