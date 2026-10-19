Nasdaq Jumps Past 1 Percent as VIX Swings While Dow Dips Below Its 50-Day Line

https://stockpreachers.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Stock Preachers News Commentary - Big tech drove a sharp rebound into the close, with the Nasdaq Composite up 1.11% and the S&P 500 up 0.66% on the session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.07% and settled just under its 50-day EMA near 52,010. The Russell 2000 added 0.25% but stayed within a tight range. The VIX fell 1.55 points on the day to 18.44 even as the Nasdaq-100 volatility gauge jumped 4.24 points, underscoring a mixed cross-current heading into the week ahead. Active Companies from around the markets with current developments this week include: Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Nasdaq: ZION), and Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK).
The S&P 500 closed at 7,709.63, up 50.19 points on the day and sitting just above its 50-day SMA support at 7,705.46, with its week high at 7,731.18. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 26,430.89, gaining 290.86 points, but remains below its 50-day EMA and SMA resistance cluster at 26,614.23. The Dow closed at 51,966.03, down 36.38 points for the week, with resistance at its 50-day EMA of 52,010.11 directly overhead.
The Russell 2000 closed at 2,728.30, up 6.93 points, with an RSI14 reading of 33.2, the weakest among the four indices, while support sits at 2,722.85. The Nasdaq's RSI14 stands at 43.3 and the S&P's at 49, suggesting room to run before overbought conditions, while the Dow's RSI14 of 52 reflects its stall near resistance.
In commodities, WTI crude closed at $98.41 per barrel, down 2.96% on the day but up 4.98% on the week and up 71.39% year to date. Gold slipped 0.56% on the day to $4,157.80 per ounce, while silver fell 4.89% on the week to $57.20. The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points on the day and the week to 5.14%, and the euro held near 1.12 against the dollar.
The full report lays out the complete levels ladder for all four indices, a rundown of the week's active players, and a look at sentiment heading into the week ahead.
CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Nasdaq: ZION), and Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) at: https://stockpreachers.com/articles/the-road-map-tech-sprints-back-dow-stalls-at-the-50-day/
In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Lockheed Martin delivered a C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft to the U.S. Navy at its Marietta, Georgia facility on Oct. 15, marking the start of the aircraft's transformation into the E-130J Phoenix II, the Navy's next-generation TACAMO platform supporting airborne nuclear command and control.
The delivery re-establishes a link to the Hercules family's earlier TACAMO role, which the EC-130Q variant filled from 1963 until 1993. The aircraft will next be transferred to Northrop Grumman, the mission systems integrator, to complete conversion into the E-130J Phoenix II.
"This delivery marks a historic milestone for the U.S. Navy, Lockheed Martin, and the nation's strategic communications network," said Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions. Read the release.
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) F.N.B. Corporation reported third quarter 2026 net income of $152.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, compared with $149.5 million, or $0.41 per share, a year earlier. Net interest income totaled a record $376.5 million, up $10.8 million linked quarter, with net interest margin at 3.29%, up 4 basis points from the second quarter.
Period-end total loans and leases grew 8.5% annualized on a linked-quarter basis, while period-end deposits grew 8.9% annualized. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.4% at September 30, 2026, and the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases ratio held stable at 1.25%.
"F.N.B. Corporation delivered another strong quarter with $0.43 earnings per diluted common share, bringing year-to-date earnings to $1.23 per diluted common share, a 13% increase over the same period in 2025," said Vince Delie, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Read the release.
Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) Haemonetics Corporation announced FDA approval of its PerQseal Elite vascular closure system for large-bore arterial procedures, expanding its portfolio of closure devices for structural heart and endovascular procedures following its acquisition of Vivasure Medical Limited in January 2026.
The system seals arteriotomies up to 26F from within the vessel using a fully bioabsorbable patch. The ELITE arterial study demonstrated 0% major complications per VARC-3 and a mean time to hemostasis of less than one minute. The product received CE Mark approval in Europe in 2025 for both arterial and venous indications.
"FDA approval represents an important milestone in our strategy to bolster our presence and growth in advanced vascular closure, with new and meaningful innovation to meet evolving procedural needs," said Jan Hartmann, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Haemonetics. Read the release.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Nasdaq: ZION) Zions Bancorporation reported third quarter 2026 net earnings applicable to common shareholders of $262 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared with $221 million, or $1.48 per share, in the third quarter of 2025 and $452 million, or $3.05 per share, in the second quarter of 2026.
Net loan charge-offs fell to $3 million from $56 million a year ago, and customer deposits grew nearly 10% annualized from second quarter levels, though loan growth was flat due to an increased pace of loan payoffs in a competitive market.
"Third quarter earnings per share increased 20% to $1.78, up from $1.48 a year ago," said Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation. Read the release.
Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Crown Holdings reported third quarter 2026 diluted earnings per share of $2.08, up from $1.85 in 2025, with adjusted diluted earnings per share rising 7% to $2.39. Global beverage can volumes increased 6% in the quarter, with double-digit gains in Asia, a 6% increase in North America and 4% growth in Europe.
Net sales reached $3,711 million versus $3,202 million a year earlier, reflecting higher shipments and the pass-through of $405 million in higher material costs. Net leverage stood at 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA, and the company repurchased $81 million of common stock during the quarter.
"The Company performed well during the third quarter, continuing its pace for another exceptional year in 2026," said Timothy J. Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Full year guidance calls for adjusted diluted earnings per share of $8.35 to $8.45. Read the release.
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