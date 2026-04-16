NanoXplore to Present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrial Conference on May 21st, 2026

NanoXplore to Present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrial Conference on May 21st, 2026

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore") (TSX: GRA,OTC:NNXPF and OTCQX: NNXPF), today announced Rocco Marinaccio, President and Chief Executive Officer and Pedro Azevedo, Chief Financial Officer will present at the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Canadian Industrial Conference (in person event) on Thursday, May 21, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (schedules are subject to change without further notice)

Messrs. Marinaccio and Azevedo will be speaking on the Company's general business and strategy as outlined in the Company's investor presentation posted on www.nanoxplore.ca and in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and other public documents, available on www.sedarplus.ca.  

About NanoXplore Inc.   

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, industrial and defense markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and in Europe.

Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca.

For further information, please contact:  
Pedro Azevedo
Chief Financial Officer 
pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca  
Tel: +1 438 476 1973  


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXplore Inc.gra:cctsx:gra
GRA:CC
The Conversation (0)
NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Related News

gold investing

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Advisory Committee Member And Grants Options / Update On Copper Valley

energy investing

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Executes Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Intersects 1.1kg/t AgEq over 3.1m, Continues Identifying Widespread Polymetallic Mineralization While Expanding the Dip Length of the System Approximately 260m from Surface

gold investing

Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

energy investing

Completion of Placement