NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

URNM

Global X Uranium ETF

URA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday September 11, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

When : September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7j3xvu2s

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca .

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at www.nanoxplore.ca .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo
Chief Financial Officer
Pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: +1 438 476 1973


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXploreGRA:CCTSX:GRANanotech Investing
GRA:CC
The Conversation (0)
NanoXplore Announces Record Adjusted EBITDA in Its Third Quarter and Raises Revenue Outlook

NanoXplore Announces Record Adjusted EBITDA in Its Third Quarter and Raises Revenue Outlook

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its third quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The financial results will be released, after market close, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Q3 Webcast Details

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board members bring significant global expertise in oncology drug and clinical development

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board will work alongside the Nuvation Bio management team to advance its pipeline of therapeutic candidates for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Selects Minnetronix to Engineer Its Next Generation Targeted Hyperthermia Cancer Therapy Light Device

Sona Nanotech Selects Minnetronix to Engineer Its Next Generation Targeted Hyperthermia Cancer Therapy Light Device


Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Appoints Joseph Peter, Former CFO of Nissan Motor Corporation, to Its Board of Directors

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or " the Corporation ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, appointed Mr. Joseph G. Peter as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Mr. Peter brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Board, having spent more than 35 years working in the automotive industry. He was previously the Chief Financial Officer ( CFO ) for Nissan Motor Corporation from 2009 to 2018. Prior to joining Nissan, he spent 25 years at General Motors Corporation and served in a number of executive roles including as CFO of General Motors North America and International Operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Provides Update for Its Battery Material Initiative and VoltaXplore's 2GWh Battery Gigafactory

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore" ) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company and its wholly-owned subsidiary VoltaXplore Inc. (" VoltaXplore "), a graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets, are pleased that the Government of Canada has recognized the critical importance of clean technology manufacturing by introducing a 30% refundable investment tax credit (ITC) in its 2023 Budget.

This federal government initiative, along with the provincial financial support, is in line with NanoXplore's decision to move forward with the construction of a 2GWh battery cell gigafactory in Quebec.   At nameplate capacity, the facility may produce up to 130 million cells per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

American West Metals’ Copper Hits May Signal Belt-Scale Resource at Storm Project in Canada

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Drilling Underway on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Related News

Uranium Investing

A Stronger Uranium Market as Cycle Takes an Upward Swing, Purepoint Uranium CEO Says

Copper Investing

American West Metals’ Copper Hits May Signal Belt-Scale Resource at Storm Project in Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW REPORTS 1.82% Li2O OVER 4m AT THE DESTAFFANY LITHIUM PROJECT, NWT

×