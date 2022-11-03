Nanotech Investing News

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results and the 5-year strategic plan will be released on Monday November 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

When : November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7j3xvu2s

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at www.nanoxplore.ca

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at www.nanoxplore.ca .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit www.nanoxplore.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Martin Gagné
Director, Investor Relations
martin.gagne@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438.476.1927


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoxploreGRA:CANNXPFNanotech Investing
GRA:CA,NNXPF
Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors

Expect to initiate Phase 1b combination study of NUV-868 by the end of 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? (Updated 2022)

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? (Updated 2022)

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.

From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching effects that are quickly transforming the world as we know it. Graphene-based nanomaterials also have applications across a wide range of industries, including renewable energy and medicine.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of what nanotech is, what the market looks like right now and what the nanotech industry's future could be. Read on to see if investing in nanotech stocks could work for your portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Inc. to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on Thursday September 15, 2022

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Wednesday September 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Acquires Assets of XG Sciences

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), world-leading graphene company, is pleased to announce today that it was the winning bidder for a significant portion of the assets of XG Sciences Inc. (" XG Sciences ", " XG ", or the " Company ") in a sale conducted by XG's senior secured creditor pursuant to Article 9 of Michigan's enactment of the Uniform Commercial Code. NanoXplore and the senior creditor have entered into an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which NanoXplore is acquiring XG's mechanical milling platform, research and development lab and all issued and pending patents and trademarks, among other items. The payment of this transaction is paid in cash without any share issuance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc.

Universal Ibogaine Inc develops a platform of addiction treatment clinics, which use ibogaine as a primary modality for the interruption and ideally cessation of addictions to primarily opioids such as oxycodone, heroin, fentanyl, as well as alcohol, cocaine, and other stimulants. It runs addiction clinics it has a research partner clinic in Mexico.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×